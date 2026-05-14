Mateus Fernandes: Man United’s place in race for West Ham star unveiled

Manchester United are ready to rival Europe’s elite to strike a deal for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, according to a new report.

Eyed by Europe’s Elite

Fernandes has enjoyed a superb season in east London after joining from Southampton for £42 million last summer. While the Portugal international faces the unflattering prospect of back-to-back relegations from the Premier League, he continues to attract interest from top clubs across the continent.

If the Hammers are unable to avoid the drop, there is zero chance their 21-year-old maestro will be plying his trade in the Championship next season, such is the talent and potential he possesses.

Capable of playing in a variety of roles in midfield, Fernandes is an all-action dynamo with a potent pairing of technique and physicality. He combines hard yards with high-level technique, industry with inventiveness, and is said to be an excellent presence in the dressing room.

The former Sporting CP star, who was sold during Ruben Amorim’s time in Lisbon, is comfortably one of the best midfield prospects on the market this summer – which naturally has caught the attention of a host of top clubs.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are understood to have compiled extensive scouting reports and made contact with the player’s camp. Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also “monitoring developments closely,” TEAMtalk reveals.

But it is the Red Devils who are said to be “frontrunners in the race” after receiving confirmation in talks of the midfielder’s desire to wear the esteemed red shirt.

United leading the charge

Well-placed sources indicate Fernandes is “extremely keen on a move to Old Trafford” as he wants to test himself in the Champions League. He also “idolises” his namesake, Bruno Fernandes, offering further incentive to make the switch to Manchester.

United’s captain is understood to have recommended his younger compatriot to the hierarchy, having played alongside him for the Portuguese national side. The memory of a failed pursuit of Joao Neves will undoubtedly be singed into INEOS’s thinking this time around.

A deal will become much more manageable financially if West Ham United are relegated, as their asking price will descend with them into the Championship. A fee of around £80 million was initially suggested, but this is expected to drop closer to the £60 million mark if they finish in the bottom three.

The primary target remains Nottingham Forest talisman Elliot Anderson, with United expected to make a formal approach for the 23-year-old England international later this month. However, competition will prove fierce from the blue half of Manchester, who are said to be favourites to agree a deal.

Final Thoughts

Given the intense competition the midfield market will be subject to this summer, a £60m raid for Fernandes represents one of the best – and, crucially, most realistic – pieces of business United can make.

Talks are already underway with his representatives, though club-to-club negotiations are yet to be initiated. West Ham will not be willing to consider proposals until their future inside or outside the Premier League is set.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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