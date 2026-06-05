Bruno Fernandes: Man United star shortlisted for PFA Player of the Year

This time last summer, it was up for debate whether Bruno Fernandes had played his last game for Manchester United, with the Saudi Pro League preparing an eye-watering offer for the Portuguese star. However, after lengthy conversations, United convinced their talismanic skipper to stay in the North of England and be a part of the rebuild under then head coach, Ruben Amorim.

A year on, it is the same promise made to United’s main man, but with Michael Carrick now in charge and no major pressure from the Middle East to tempt Fernandes away. Despite the club suffering shock exits in both domestic cup competitions, United, under Carrick, managed to salvage something from what could have been a disastrous season and qualify for next year’s Champions League via an impressive third-place finish.

Additionally, Champions League football has all but guaranteed Fernandes will stay on at Old Trafford after his outstanding individual performance over the campaign saw him break records and guarantee himself a place in Premier League folklore.

Nomination for huge Premier League award

Bruno’s 21 assists broke the Premier League record set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne respectively, resulting in accolades galore for the United man who carried the team on his back once again. After winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for the record-breaking fifth time, Fernandes was voted as the Football Writers’ Player of the Season and has now been nominated for the most prestigious award of them all.

As confirmed by the club, United’s captain is one of six names shortlisted for the coveted PFA Men’s Player of the Year, voted for by his fellow professionals. Fernandes faces competition from Manchester City duo Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland, with Arsenal’s trio of David Raya, Gabriel, and Bruno’s main competition for the gong, Declan Rice.

It is widely expected that only Rice could pip Fernandes to the honour after an impressive season from the England man led to the Gunners securing their first Premier League title in over two decades.

Joining a special list

Should Bruno top the voting, he will become the first United player since Wayne Rooney (2009/10) to win the award and join a star-studded list of past winners from the club.

Mark Hughes was the first winner from United for his efforts in both the 1988/89 and 1990/91 seasons, with Gary Pallister scooping the prize in 1991/92. Eric Cantona is next on the list in 1993/94.

United then had three separate winners on the spin, with Roy Keane in 1999/2000 followed by Teddy Sheringham and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Cristiano Ronaldo won back-to-back votes in 2006/07 and 2007/08, with Ryan Giggs recognised for his stellar career and campaign in 2008/09.

Players across the Premier League will have already cast their votes, but due to the busy summer with the World Cup, the winner will not receive their prize until Tuesday 25 August. The ceremony is set to be held in Manchester, which Fernandes will be hoping proves to be a good omen for the United star, who might even have a World Cup winner’s medal added to his collection by that time.

A Portuguese success in the U.S. would move Fernandes into another level of conversation entirely and firmly secure his place as one of the greatest players of his generation.

The 31-year-old is undoubtedly United’s best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson, and whilst the top team prizes have eluded him so far at Old Trafford, it is wonderful to see him getting the recognition he deserves for another exceptional individual campaign. Everyone connected with the club will be wishing Bruno all the best and hope he can kick the new season off with a sign of things to come, with some silverware in his hands.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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