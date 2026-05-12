Andoni Iraola: Man United make major decision on manager’s appointment



Manchester United have reportedly reached a huge decision on the possibility of hiring Andoni Iraola as their next permanent head coach.

Frontrunner

Michael Carrick has done a tremendous job since he was named Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement at the start of the year.

The legendary midfielder has taken charge of 15 Premier League games, winning 10, drawing three and losing just two.

United secured Champions League victory in the 3-2 victory over Liverpool and are guaranteed to finish third in the Premier League this season. Not only have results improved, but so have performances and the general mood within the club.

For the first time in a while, there is genuine hope that United can finally kick on, especially if they have a good summer transfer window. While Carrick is believed to be the frontrunner for the Old Trafford hot seat, United have consistently maintained that they will only make an appointment once all available and suitable options have been considered.

Iraola, who is set to be available upon confirmation that he will depart Bournemouth at the end of the season, was named as Carrick’s chief competitor for the position. However, the Daily Mail now reveal that Iraola is no longer considered a candidate, leaving the path clear for Carrick to land the job on a permanent basis.

Iraola decision

The newspaper reveals, “Andoni Iraola has been ruled out of contention for the Manchester United job as Michael Carrick edges closer to being confirmed as head coach.”

“Although United insist no decision has been made, all the signs point to Carrick and an announcement could be made before the end of the season.”

“Iraola is leaving Bournemouth and it is believed that he would have been among the leading contenders if United decide against keeping Carrick. But Confidential understands the 43-year-old is no longer under consideration, leaving him free to discuss the managerial vacancies at Crystal Palace and Chelsea.”

It’s understood that Carrick and his backroom staff of Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, Travis Binnion and Steve Holland are all poised to be handed new contracts.

Chris Wheeler and Nathan Salt further explain that United players have been discussing among themselves who would take over as manager if Carrick were to be overlooked. It seems they no longer need to speculate.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford in their final home game of the season.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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