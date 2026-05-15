United need balance of experience and youth to transform squad

After really scraping the barrel over the last 18 months or so, it finally all seems to be coming up Manchester United. The club have sealed a return to the Champions League, have cantered to a strong Premier League finish under Michael Carrick and the mood is, for once, good going into the close season.

There’s no time for self-congratulation and early finishes, however, as the groundwork for next season must already have started. United have a formidable job on their hands to reset their squad ahead of a pivotal campaign that, all of a sudden, could feasibly deliver a trophy if all goes to plan.

Here is a vision of a perfect transfer window, the latest in The Peoples Person’s series of thoughts on how the club can best prepare for success over the summer:

OUTGOINGS

Manuel Ugarte

Things have simply failed to work out for Manuel Ugarte at Old Trafford, and Ruben Amorim was right to be left stunned by the Uruguayan’s regression since joining United.

It is obviously time for the Red Devils to cut their losses while they can still claw back some of what they spent on the midfield liability who has proven himself totally unable to deputise for, much less replace, Casemiro in United’s engine room.

Joshua Zirkzee

Another figure to unceremoniously flop at United, Joshua Zirkzee can at least hold his head up and say he tried. The Dutchman’s return of nine goals in 73 appearances for the club is nowhere near good enough for a striker and while there are mitigating circumstances to an extent – many of those appearances would have been sub-ten-minute cameos and he views himself as a “9.5” rather a standard centre-forward – he is a saleable asset who must be sold.

Andre Onana

A potentially less saleable one is Andre Onana, whose giant wages and basic lack of quality between the posts will make him a difficult player to shift. Reports have swirled around that he fancies himself for the number 1 spot next season, but United would be mad to even entertain such an idea and a way has to be found to move the Cameroonian goalkeeper on, even if on another underwhelming loan.

Marcus Rashford

Some loans are better than others and Marcus Rashford’s spell with Barcelona has yielded a deeply impressive 14 goals and 14 assists, not to mention a league title. Logic would suggest that the Spanish side leap at their option to sign him permanently for just £26m, but that’s not necessarily how they operate.

If Barca bewilderingly pass on a player who has demonstrated his quality for them, United must still look to sell him elsewhere as his time at Old Trafford has certainly come to an end.

Diogo Dalot

Grudgingly, you have to admit that Diogo Dalot¡ has had a decent season for United this time around. But that doesn’t change the fact that he is generally a study in mediocrity, playing with a low football IQ in and out of possession. If a suitor can be found, the Red Devils should certainly look to move on their right-back albatross and bring in fresh blood to revitalise a stale position.

INCOMING

Aurelien Tchouameni

United’s capture of Casemiro from Real Madrid four years ago turned out to be an inspired piece of business, and the club should return to the Bernabeu to sign Aurelien Tchouameni as his successor. The 26-year-old is in his prime and provides the grit and guile on the ball that Michael Carrick will need.

His extraordinary altercation with teammate Federico Valverde has left a huge question mark over his situation at Real; the toxicity seems to have stemmed from Valverde rather than the Frenchman, and United should swoop in and secure a blockbuster signing.

Mateus Fernandes

West Ham are on the brink of relegation but regardless of which division they play in next season they will surely be without Mateus Fernandes, and United must win the race for his signature.

The versatile and talented midfielder is exactly what the Red Devils need to compete with and complement Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park, and at just 21 years old with Premier League experience is as close to the perfect signing as INEOS can hope to get.

Leon Goretzka

Losing Casemiro is so much more than just losing a capable body on the pitch. The Brazilian has seen it all, done it all and won most of it, and the loss of his experience will be huge. Leon Goretzka is calling time on a phenomenally successful stint at Bayern Munich this summer and will be available for free – an opportunity United can’t afford to pass up.

The 31-year-old still has some life in him and even if he is not what he once was on the pitch, the knowledge and expertise he has gained from winning seven league titles and a Champions League with the Bavarian giants can only help the United dressing room.

Danny Welbeck

Football loves romance but it also loves goals, and a return to Old Trafford for Danny Welbeck could tick both of those boxes. The 35-year-old is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career, but that hasn’t stopped him plundering 14 goals in all competitions this season, including one at Old Trafford when United beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-2.

A short-term contract for Welbeck would take the burden off Benjamin Sesko, who has shown huge potential but also considerable rawness in his debut campaign at United, and the veteran striker would be an ideal figure to learn from. It shouldn’t be an expensive deal, and is starting to edge into no-brainer territory.

Daniel Munoz

Various dominoes may have to fall to make it feasible, but should United engineer an opening at right-back then Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz should be right at the top of their wishlist. The Columbian has that precious Premier League experience, and at 29 years old knows exactly what he’s about and should hit the ground running. Not necessarily an exciting transfer, but a potentially transformative one.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

