Chido Obi: Man United must find the right path for Danish wonderkid



There are huge expectations around Manchester United’s 18-year-old wonderkid Chido Obi, and rightfully so, given his phenomenal goalscoring record.

United made the move to sign Obi from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2024, when the Danish striker was just sixteen years old.

To the surprise of many, he found himself amongst the first team squad just months later, eventually becoming one of the youngest players to represent the Red Devils in a Premier League match.

There were questions as to whether Obi’s involvement in the first team squad had come too soon, though. These questions have become more frequent following a disappointing campaign this year.

With that in mind, it is vitally important that United find the talented striker a loan move that allows him to showcase his talents and further develop as a footballer.

A bright start

To say that Obi hit the ground running at United would perhaps be an understatement, given he scored a hat-trick on his first start for the U18s. Mere months later, he made his first team debut, with Ruben Amorim bringing him on in the 90th minute of a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

With injuries mounting up and a lack of attacking options, the Dane became a regular in first team squads, going on to make eight appearances for the club and often making a positive impact without managing to find the back of the net. He finally netted his first two senior goals for the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly against Hong Kong.

A solid second season

United opted against sending Obi out on loan last summer, instead choosing to give him a full season in the academy at Old Trafford. The hope was that this would allow him to develop out of the spotlight.

However, Amorim took a strange swipe at the Glostrup native in November, calling out his struggle for regular playing time in the U21s. He has proven his former manager wrong, though, racking up eighteen appearances for the U21 team and finding the net nine times.

Next season is key

While Obi has clearly developed his game during his time in the academy, it is now time for the test of the lower leagues of English football. Experiencing the physicality of such a league would surely help him bulk up, further preparing him for the demands of Premier League football.

A good loan move will ensure Obi returns to Old Trafford a more complete player, whereas a bad loan move has the potential to stunt his development, effectively wasting a year of his career.

Ethan Wheatley is a good example of a current United player who has struggled on loan this season. Despite making 37 appearances for Bradford, Wheatley has managed just seven goal involvements and often looks out of his depth in the league.

Dan Gore, however, has enjoyed a much more successful loan in League One. Despite Rotherham’s season ending in a disappointing relegation to League Two, Gore produced a series of stellar performances throughout the season. He was recently voted the club’s player of the season by a local paper.

When assessing suitable destinations for Obi, the recruitment team need to prioritise how important the fine finisher will be for his new team and whether their playing style will bring the best out of his game.

If he ends up at the right club, he could be in for a very special year that allows him to build on his incredibly positive start to life at Old Trafford.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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