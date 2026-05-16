Home » Bryan Mbeumo makes honest admission about Man United move

Bryan Mbeumo makes honest admission about Man United move

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Mbeumo

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has opened up on his debut campaign at Old Trafford. The Cameroonian arrived at the Theatre of Dreams last summer following an impressive season with Brentford.

Mbeumo hit the ground running with the Red Devils and won the club’s Player of the Month award for September and October. The 26 year old has scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season, all but three of which have been starts.

Bryan Mbeumo Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Premier League3129934-2,471'
EFL Cup101---45'
FA Cup-------
Total32291034-2,516'

Source: Transfermarkt.

Mbeumo has been key to United’s run of 10 wins and three draws in the caretaker manager’s 15 games in charge. The Red Devils are now third in the Premier League table after 36 games and have already qualified for next season’s Champions League.

A point against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 17 May, would be enough to consolidate their position in the table. While the Cameroonian’s output has slowed since Michael Carrick’s arrival, he remains a vital member of the first-team squad. The player has now shared his thoughts on the move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo delighted with decision to join United

In an interview with United Review, Mbeumo was asked if securing a top-four finish and qualifying for next season’s Champions League had vindicated his decision to join United. The Cameroonian responded: “Of course, it’s just like, again, a good answer for my choice.”

“Yeah, I always trust the process, trust in my team-mates, trust all the staff who bring me here and now, from Michael Carrick. Yeah, I’m really happy for what we have achieved and we just can’t wait to go again.”

Mbeumo went on to thank the fans for helping him settle quickly at the Theatre of Dreams, adding: “Yeah, of course, being accepted by the fans is something that you always want.”

“You are playing for yourself, for your family, for your friends, but also, and this is a big part, you play for the fans because, it was in every game that they are always behind us. They never stop cheering us. So yeah, being accepted from them is great for me.”

Favourite United goal

When asked to name his favourite goal for United, Mbeumo opted for his blistering strike against Liverpool in the 2-1 win at Anfield in October under former manager Ruben Amorim. The Cameroonian also explained his decision, stating: “Not because it’s beautiful but just because of what it means for me and the fans of the club.”

Mbeumo chose Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick against Bournemouth in December as his favourite goal of the season. However, he acknowledged that Patrick Dorgu’s volley against Arsenal, which won the club’s Goal of the Season award, was also worthy of a mention.

The Cameroonian could have scored a worldie earlier this campaign in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City had Gianluigi Donnarumma not produced one of the saves of the season. Reflecting on that save, Mbeumo said: “Oh, yeah, yeah.”

“Actually it was the best, even in a long time, I would say, because I was convinced, like, it was going in and he just saved it. So let’s say it was a big, big save!”

Finally, the player also expressed a desire to nail down a top-three finish this weekend, adding: “Yeah, to finish in the top three, it is a really good message and a really, really big performance from everyone.”

Final Thoughts

Mbeumo last scored for United at the beginning of February in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Fans will now hope that the Cameroonian can get back on the scoresheet this weekend and confirm a third-placed finish.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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