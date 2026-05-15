Home » “Here we go”: Fabrizio Romano confirms Carrick’s Man United appointment

“Here we go”: Fabrizio Romano confirms Carrick’s Man United appointment

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Michael Carrick


Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Michael Carrick’s appointment as the next permanent head coach of Manchester United.

Set to stay

Carrick has done a fantastic job ever since his arrival as Ruben Amorim’s replacement in January.

The legendary midfielder has taken charge of 15 games, winning 10, drawing three and losing two. He secured Champions League victory for United after masterminding the 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool.

Carrick has also bagged victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

While he was consistently mentioned as the frontrunner for the position, United maintained that they would not make a knee-jerk decision and an appointment would only get over the line upon careful consideration of all available and suitable options.

However, in recent days, it became painfully obvious that the job was Carrick’s to lose. Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic relayed that the football department was set to recommend to the executive committee that Carrick be kept on.

It’s understood that Carrick is in line to sign an initial two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

Now, Romano has confirmed that everything is in place for Carrick to carry on, even revealing the news with his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

Romano update

Romano wrote on X, “Michael Carrick will stay at Manchester United as permanent manager, confirmed.”

“Direction clear for weeks, plan also approved by Sir Jim Ratfliffe and new deal set to be signed soon.”

“New deal for 2 years plus option to extend or directly 3 years, but no doubts: Carrick says yes and will sign the contract.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest. A point in the Red Devils’ final home game of the season will be enough to mathematically secured third place.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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