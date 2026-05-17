Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their final home game of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 7 – Excellent saves to deny Morgan Gibbs-White in either half. Nothing much he could do about the two goals he conceded.

Diogo Dalot 6.5 – A solid, no-fuss performance. Crisp passing and complete control of his side of the pitch. Almost got a goal in added time but hit the post.

Harry Maguire 6 – Did a remarkable job of keeping Chris Wood quiet. Another astute and assured display.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Same as Maguire. Much better than the previous outing against Sunderland, producing some very crucial interventions to thwart Wood and Gibbs-White.

Luke Shaw 8 – Took his goal very well to give United the lead. Defended superbly

Casemiro 6 – Good on what was his final Old Trafford appearance in a United shirt. Had a chance to score and fought hard in the heart of midfield. Walked onto the pitch and walked off to thunderous applause from the fans.

Kobbie Mainoo 7 – Delivered with the trademark calm and composure that defines his game

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Didn’t get on the score sheet but it certainly was not due to a lack of trying. Had multiple cracks at goal but just couldn’t quite apply the finishing touch. Ran the game even when things were not coming off and he of course finally got the assist to match Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s Premier League record (20). Should have add a few more in all honesty, considering the chances he created for Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu.

Amad 6 – More involved in the game and looked dangerous, even coming close to scoring in the second half.

Matheus Cunha 8 – Superb finish to restore United’s advantage. Could have had an assist after slipping in Mbeumo.

Bryan Mbeumo 7 – Multiple clear-cut opportunities went begging as his finishing let him down. On track for a frustrating outing, he finally redeemed himself by finding the back of the net.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee 4 – Chances fell to him, but he failed to capitalise, once again underscoring why questions over his future at the club are lingering as the summer window approaches.

Patrick Dorgu 4 – Also presented with a golden opportunity to score after Fernandes zipped the ball to him in space, but he could only hit the goalkeeper.

Mason Mount 4 – Little to no impact.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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