Matheus Cunha lights up Old Trafford as Man United edge Nottingham Forest



Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha delivered a top-class performance to inspire the club to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

United win

United took the lead inside five minutes through Luke Shaw, who expertly controlled the ball inside the box before firing home to register just his fourth Premier League goal.

The hosts dominated from there as they pushed to extend their lead, but it was Forest who struck next. Morata headed in a sublime delivery from Elliot Anderson. But United responded almost immediately. Bryan Mbeumo’s shot was blocked and fell to Cunha, who scored to make it 2-1.

Cunha’s goal did not come without controversy. The ball appeared to get trapped between Mbeumo’s arm and his thigh in the buildup. VAR sent referee Michael Salisbury to the pitchside monitor for a review, and the goal stood.

Mbeumo, having missed multiple clear-cut opportunities, finally got on the score sheet. The assist was provided by Bruno Fernandes, who has now matched Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s all-time Premier League record of 20 assists.

Morgan Gibbs-White grabbed Forest’s second of the afternoon to set up a furious finish, but United held on to walk away with all three points.

Cunha’s performance

Cunha managed a decent 84% pass accuracy during the time he was on the pitch, before he was taken off and replaced by Patrick Dorgu.

The Brazilian made eight defensive contributions and touched the ball six times inside the box.

He created four chances and fired as many shots. Cunha attempted three take-ons, successfully completing all three of them.

The 26-year-old made two progressive carries and created one big chance, which should have resulted in a goal but Mbeumo was denied by the post.

Statistic Value Pass accuracy 84% Defensive contributions 8 Touches in the box 6 Chances created 4 Shots 4 Attempted take-ons 3 Successful take-ons 3 Progressive carries 2 Big chance created 1 Goal 1

Matheus Cunha’s game by numbers vs. Nottingham Forest: 84% pass accuracy

8 defensive contributions

6 touches in the box

4 chances created

4 shots

3 attempted take-ons

3 successful take-ons

2 progressive carries

1 big chance created

1 goal Elite all-round display. 👏 pic.twitter.com/wmFWih8w0g — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 17, 2026

Cunha is now up to 10 goals for the season in his maiden season at United.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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