Home » Matheus Cunha lights up Old Trafford as Man United edge Nottingham Forest

Matheus Cunha lights up Old Trafford as Man United edge Nottingham Forest

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Cunha


Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha delivered a top-class performance to inspire the club to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

United win

United took the lead inside five minutes through Luke Shaw, who expertly controlled the ball inside the box before firing home to register just his fourth Premier League goal.

The hosts dominated from there as they pushed to extend their lead, but it was Forest who struck next. Morata headed in a sublime delivery from Elliot Anderson. But United responded almost immediately. Bryan Mbeumo’s shot was blocked and fell to Cunha, who scored to make it 2-1.

Cunha’s goal did not come without controversy. The ball appeared to get trapped between Mbeumo’s arm and his thigh in the buildup. VAR sent referee Michael Salisbury to the pitchside monitor for a review, and the goal stood.

Mbeumo, having missed multiple clear-cut opportunities, finally got on the score sheet. The assist was provided by Bruno Fernandes, who has now matched Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s all-time Premier League record of 20 assists.

Morgan Gibbs-White grabbed Forest’s second of the afternoon to set up a furious finish, but United held on to walk away with all three points.

Cunha’s performance

Cunha managed a decent 84% pass accuracy during the time he was on the pitch, before he was taken off and replaced by Patrick Dorgu.

The Brazilian made eight defensive contributions and touched the ball six times inside the box.

He created four chances and fired as many shots. Cunha attempted three take-ons, successfully completing all three of them.

The 26-year-old made two progressive carries and created one big chance, which should have resulted in a goal but Mbeumo was denied by the post.

StatisticValue
Pass accuracy84%
Defensive contributions8
Touches in the box6
Chances created4
Shots4
Attempted take-ons3
Successful take-ons3
Progressive carries2
Big chance created1
Goal1

Cunha is now up to 10 goals for the season in his maiden season at United.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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