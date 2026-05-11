Ederson: How United view Brazilian enforcer revealed



Manchester United have their eyes on trying to sign an elite-level defensive midfielder, with Casemiro set to depart in the summer.

Manuel Ugarte, signed as the Brazilian‘s successor, has failed to impress, and even he could be on his way, which explains the Red Devils’ need for more than one midfielder ahead of next season.

It is already established that the 20-time English league champions are unlikely to land Elliot Anderson due to Nottingham Forest’s price tag and the Englishman’s desire to join Manchester City.

That leaves Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, and Carlos Baleba as options. Newcastle are expected to drive a hard bargain for the Italian, while the Crystal Palace ace is not considered compatible playing alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Why United have moved on to Ederson

Given the Brighton midfielder’s form this season, it is not a huge surprise to see INEOS cast a wider net in search of the perfect fit for their midfield needs.

The latest reports indicate United have zeroed in on Atalanta’s Ederson as their first possible signing of the summer.

The Brazilian excels at breaking up play, but his lack of pace and inconsistent physical displays will worry fans, especially if the 26-year-old is seen as the club’s top target.

Thankfully, according to UtdDistrict, Ederson is not seen as the final piece of the jigsaw, with United viewing him as a market opportunity.

How United view the signing of Ederson

“It is thought that the club are eyeing up a possible move for Atalanta’s Ederson, who is greatly appreciated by Director of Football Jason Wilcox.

“Ederson is seen more as a “category B” market opportunity that would complement a more significant midfield signing.”

That will relieve fans, as will his possible price tag. It has already been reported that the Old Trafford side could look to bring in as many as three midfielders, and the former Salernitana ace fits the middle rung in terms of valuation.

The Manchester Evening News have revealed that INEOS are considering submitting a proposal in the region of £40 million with personal terms reportedly already agreed.

United’s bid plans

“Manchester United are weighing up a move for Atalanta’s Brazilian international Ederson this summer as part of plans to overhaul their midfield.

“Ederson, who will leave Atalanta this summer and could be available for around £40million given his contract situation.”

Hopefully, this means United have a surprise planned in terms of their top midfield signing. Should Ugarte leave, the club could sign one more, or keep him as the fourth-choice midfielder.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

