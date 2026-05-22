Ederson: Man United agree £46 million transfer with Atalanta

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to a new report from Italy.

Midfield Monster

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Ederson, 26, having made advances last summer only to be deterred by Atalanta’s prohibitive asking price. However, with the Brazil international’s contract set to expire next year, La Dea have put him in the shop window, as this is their last chance to command a fee for his services.

Atletico Madrid were understood to be leading the race after reaching an agreement on personal terms, though club-to-club talks stalled and allowed United to muscle in on the deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed “fresh contacts” were expected this week between Old Trafford executives and their counterparts in Bergamo. Serie A expert Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed these talks, stating United had “confidence” in striking a double deal for Ederson and Newcastle United maestro Sandro Tonali.

Now, according to Luca Cilli, part one of that plan is underway as United have “finalised negotiations” for Ederson.

£46m deal agreed

The Italian journalist claims a deal worth €48m up front, with another €5m in bonuses, has been agreed, equating to a total outlay of around £46m.

⚫️🔵 @Atalanta_BC ha concluso la trattativa per la cessione di #Ederson al Manchester United @ManUtd per 48 milioni di base fissa più altri 5 come bonus @tvdellosport pic.twitter.com/Vi6RVwsJZQ — Luca Cilli (@Luca_Cilli) May 22, 2026

Translated Tweet: “Atalanta_BC has finalised negotiations for the sale of #Ederson to Manchester United for a €48 million fixed fee plus another €5 million in bonuses @tvdellosport.”

While the figures being floated for United’s other targets in midfield, such as Tonali or Elliot Anderson, are more than double this fee, it remains a considerable one for a player in the final year of his contract who turns 27 in June.

However, there is understood to be interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and other top clubs in Italy in the Campo Grande native, as well as the ongoing presence of Atletico Madrid, which may have forced United’s hand.

Described as a “player managers adore” by The Athletic, Ederson is an all-action dynamo, capable of “patrolling the pitch between both boxes” and possesses an unrelenting engine. “He might not always get the headlines, but he is a crucial cog in the wider team dynamic that allows others around him to play at full tilt,” their analysis concludes.

Final Thoughts

United will be hoping the Brazilian is able to quickly adjust to the speed of Premier League football and start his patrol at Old Trafford next season.

The former guardian he will be replacing, Casemiro, is leaving big shoes for Ederson to fill, though part two of INEOS’s plan — raiding Newcastle for Tonali — will provide another layer of security in United’s midfield.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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