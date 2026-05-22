Michael Carrick confirmed as permanent manager of Manchester United



Michael Carrick has officially been confirmed as the new permanent head coach of Manchester United.

The club confirmed the news this morning on their official website. As in the case of Ruben Amorim, Carrick’s title will be head coach rather than manager.

The 44-year-old has been given a two-year contract that runs until 2028.

Carrick delighted

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United,” the new boss said.

“Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.”

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.”

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

Wilcox speaks for the club

official websiteJason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, commented: “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.”

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

Reactions

The appointment will undoubtedly be greeted with approval from a dressing room that clearly backs the Wallsend man. Kobbie Mainoo, Matheus Cunha and Casemiro have all voiced their desire that the appointment was made permanent.

According to The Athletic, “United considered the options, and made proper checks. In a different scenario, were the World Cup not on or Luis Enrique available, they might have gone for an outside appointment.”

The relatively short two-year deal is perhaps a reflection of the somewhat trial nature of what is now a permanent deal.

United have recorded the best record of the Premier League since Carrick took over, with 36 points from 16 matches. He has guaranteed them a third-place finish in the Premier League and beaten all of United’s top six rivals.

The news of the appointment coincided exactly with the announcement that Pep Guardiola will be leaving Manchester City, dramatically changing the football landscape in the city.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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