Altay Bayindir: Man United star sends Ineos clear transfer message



Unless he features against Brighton & Hove Albion this Sunday, Altay Bayindir may have played his final Manchester United game.

Heading into this campaign, one of United’s biggest concerns was their goalkeeping department.

Andre Onana and Bayindir‘s struggles had turned the position into a clear point of weakness. That had to change, and it did, with the signing of Senne Lammens.

Onana was sent out on loan while Bayindir stayed, yet he has not featured since starting United’s first six league games, a run in which he failed to prove his worth.

Lammens arrived and immediately transformed United’s defence. His assured, commanding goalkeeping has left Bayindir with little option but to warm the bench.

Meanwhile, the Turkish international has been heavily linked with a return to the Super Lig, and there has been talk of United signing a new back-up or alternatively handing academy graduate Radek Vitek a promotion.

While Bayindir’s exit links were mostly confined to the gossip columns, he has now made something of an admission to Sabah that could well seal his Old Trafford fate.

Altay Bayindir speaks

Of the difficult situation the 28-year-old finds himself in, he says:

“I am a person who likes to play. I don’t know what I will experience in the future. It is very important for a football player to take the right step in his career. I would like to be on the field more. If a decision needs to be taken for this, we will take it. We will do whatever needs to be done. Time will show us everything.”

Despite his disappointments, he still feels a deep sense of pride at having represented a club of United’s stature.

“It is a source of pride that the Turkish flag is flying at Old Trafford. One of the biggest cities in England, and that I am the reason for it. In fact, a video was shot at that time. Then my father was very touched, he liked it very much, he was proud. I can’t describe it in words. Old Trafford is a historic stadium,” added Bayindir.

Message clear

If there was any doubt that Bayindir wanted to leave, his admission clears it up. He clearly wants more game time, and with Lammens performing as well as he has, that is simply not going to come at United.

His words should give INEOS added motivation to cash in on him this summer.

Whether he is replaced by a new signing or Vitek is handed the chance to challenge Lammens for a starting role remains to be seen.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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