Mateus Fernandes: Why United are West Ham star’s most likely destination

Manchester United’s turnaround in form under Michael Carrick has put the club in a strong position to attract sought-after players.

It has been previously reported that Elliot Anderson favours a move to Old Trafford over Manchester City. However, the Red Devils are not expected to pay a fee in excess of £100m to get a deal over the line.

Mateus Fernandes has emerged as an equally exciting alternative who is not going to cost as much due to West Ham United’s need to raise cash. The asking price for him will reportedly be closer to £60m.

Manchester United face competition from Arsenal for Mateus Fernandes

Mateus Fernandes has been West Ham’s most consistent performer, earning plaudits for his ability to retrieve possession and his attacking approach with the ball at his feet.

Fernandes‘ tenacity and technical ability have even led to comparisons with Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha.

Needless to say, United are not the only top club among the list of his suitors. Recently, The Times claimed Arsenal are keen on signing the Portuguese talent.

However, the Red Devils are still believed to be frontrunners for the 21-year-old’s signature for a number of reasons.

Manchester United considered “most likely” destination

According to journalist Jacob Steinberg, Manchester United would be the most likely destination for Mateus Fernandes if he were to stay at a club in England.

“The information I had this week was if he was to stay at any club in England then the place he’d be most likely to go would be United,” Steinberg told YouTube channel United! United! United!.

“There are some links there, the big one to point out is that Kyle Macaulay, who was at West Ham briefly as their recruitment chief and he brought Fernandes to West Ham last summer. He left when Graham Potter was sacked and turns up at United.”

Mateus Fernandes Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 35 Minutes per game 84 Touches 58.8 Key passes 1.0 Accurate passes 38 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 2.8

Source: Sofascore

Kyle Macaulay is currently United’s head of senior scouting.

Steinberg continued: “You also have Jason Wilcox with Fernandes being an ex Southampton player and Wilcox’s history at Southampton, so perhaps there’s some knowledge of what the player is like.”

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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