Marcus Rashford: De Jong’s bold admission about United loanee

Marcus Rashford left Manchester United last summer to join Barcelona on a season-long loan and has been a hit in Spain so far. The Englishman has won LaLiga and the Supercopa de Espana with the Catalans, and has been one of Hansi Flick’s most important players.

Rashford has scored 14 goals in 48 appearances across competitions for the Spanish champions, ranking fifth in the squad behind Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. The 28 year old has also registered 14 assists so far, with only Yamal and Fermin Lopez managing more.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 31 17 8 9 3 - 1,672' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 48 25 14 14 3 - 2,532'

Despite Rashford’s impressive form this season, his future remains uncertain. Barcelona have the option to sign the player permanently for €30 million this summer, but previous reports have suggested that they are trying to secure a deal for a reduced fee.

The situation has fuelled speculation regarding the Englishman’s future, especially since his Old Trafford fate appears sealed.

No longer wanted at United

Rashford’s progress through the ranks at Old Trafford was impressive, and he enjoyed an eye-catching entry into the senior side under former United manager Louis van Gaal. He was impressive under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer too, but enjoyed the best campaign of his career under Erik ten Hag.

After registering 30 goals and 12 assists in 56 appearances in all competitions in the 2022/23 season, the Englishman secured a lucrative new deal at Old Trafford. However, he endured a dip in form the following season. Things went from bad to worse following the Dutch manager’s departure and the arrival of Ruben Amorim in November 2024.

Rashford scored the first goal of the Amorim era, but fell out with the Portuguese manager. Two months later, he was shipped out on loan to Aston Villa, before joining the Catalans last summer.

While Amorim is no longer in charge at Old Trafford, a return to United appears unlikely, with the English giants eager to cash in on him this summer. There’s no shortage of interest in Rashford, thanks to his impressive form this campaign. Having played alongside the Englishman all season at Camp Nou, Frenkie de Jong has now given his thoughts on the player’s future.

De Jong wants Rashford to stay at Barcelona

De Jong recently sat down with SPORT to discuss a wide array of topics, including his current team-mates. When asked if Rashford had earned his place at Barcelona, De Jong responded positively, adding that he has already given a lot to the team. The Dutchman said: “Yes, I think so.”

“In the minutes he’s had, he’s given us a lot: goals, assists, depth. He’s a quick player who poses a real threat to opposing defences. As far as I’m concerned, I’d be delighted if he stayed with us.”

De Jong was next asked if it was difficult for Rashford to settle in at Camp Nou having played almost his entire career at United. The Dutchman responded: “I saw him arrive full of enthusiasm.”

“He was very happy to be here and from the very first moment you could tell he wanted to stay. He’s tried to adapt as best he can and I’ve seen him doing well.”

Final Thoughts

Rashford’s departure can be registered as pure profit in the books, thanks to his academy status. His proposed sale, as such, could help United’s squad reinforcement plans this summer. With the player no longer part of the Red Devils’ plans, the sooner this saga ends, the better it will be for all parties concerned.

🚨 Marcus Rashford deal, still on with talks underway behind the scenes. Rashford wants to stay at Barça and terms are agreed since March. Man United insist on €30m buy option clause to be paid in full, Barcelona insist to find another solution. 🎥 https://t.co/bC0kw9P0NI pic.twitter.com/wJg372jbnF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2026

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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