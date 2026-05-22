Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee sparks debate with latest post

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has shared a response after securing a place in England’s World Cup squad. Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel released his squad for the summer’s major tournament, and stirred controversy by leaving out several big names.

Red Devils duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw failed to make the cut despite their resurgence this season. Maguire even took to social media to vent his frustration over the matter, prompting a response from Tuchel.

Kobbie Mainoo, though, will be on the plane across the Atlantic, a reward for his impressive form under Michael Carrick in the past few months. The 21 year old has played a major role in United’s third-placed finish this season, and also signed a new deal until 2031 last month.

Another former academy graduate who has been named in England’s squad is Rashford, who has enjoyed a new lease of life after joining Barcelona on loan last summer.

A whirlwind last 18 months

Rashford’s troubles at Old Trafford began with the arrival of Ruben Amorim as former manager Erik ten Hag’s successor in November 2024. The Englishman was going through a lean patch under the Dutchman, but he was included in the starting XI by the Portuguese head coach for his first game in charge.

Rashford scored in the 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town, but soon fell out of favour under Amorim. Two months later, the Englishman moved to Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

The 28 year old enjoyed an impressive run under Unai Emery at Villa Park, but it was not enough to convince Amorim. Rashford subsequently moved to Barcelona on loan last summer, and has now won the league and the Supercopa de Espana at Camp Nou.

The Englishman has flourished under Hansi Flick this season, scoring 14 goals and set up 14 more in 48 appearances across all competitions. The Spanish champions have the option to sign him permanently for €30 million, although they are yet to exercise that clause.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 31 17 8 9 3 - 1,672' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 48 25 14 14 3 - 2,532'

Nevertheless, the player’s impressive form in Spain has now been rewarded by Tuchel. The former United academy graduate has since taken to social media to share his thoughts on the matter, and it has stirred up a storm.

Rashford’s dig at United?

Sharing a post on social media, Rashford said that he was eager to represent England at the FIFA World Cup. He wrote: “Today marks a full-circle moment for me, from despair to jubilation.”

“Missing out on that [2024] Euros squad helped me grow both as a player and a person, and most importantly, gave me a goal to work towards. Thank you so much for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to pull on the shirt at the World Cup.”

The Englishman also thanked Tuchel, Emery and Flick for helping him achieve his goal and expressed his gratitude to England, Villa and Barcelona for believing in him. He continued: “Special thanks to Unai, Hansi, Thomas, Aston Villa, Barcelona and England for believing in me when things got tough.”

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Rashford had not mentioned United, which ignited a strong reaction, prompting the player to issue a response. He wrote: “To make my IG story clear. It’s not a dig of any sort! I’m a MU supporter, and that remains.”

“I was showing gratitude to the clubs and coaches that I have worked with over the past 18 months. They have played a big role in this [England] call-up.”

Final Thoughts

United fans will be growing tired of the Rashford saga and it is in the best interests of all parties involved that he moves on this summer. However, the Red Devils should also ensure they sign a proper winger to replace the Englishman.

To make my IG story clear. It's not a dig of any sort! I'm a MU supporter, and that remains. I was showing gratitude to the clubs and coaches that I have worked with over the past 18 months, they have played a big role in this 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 call up. — MR14 (@MarcusRashford) May 22, 2026

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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