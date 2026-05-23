Manchester United confirm Michael Carrick’s backroom staff



Manchester United have confirmed the set-up of Michael Carrick’s backroom staff following confirmation of his stay.

Carrick lands job

Earlier this week, United confirmed the appointment of Carrick as permanent head coach on a two-year contract.

Carrick has done a tremendous job since replacing Ruben Amorim in the Old Trafford dugout at the start of the year.

He has won 11 of the 16 Premier League games he has taken charge of, guiding the club to a guaranteed third-placed finish and a return to the Champions League.

No top-flight club has won more points than the 36 United have collected since Carrick’s arrival on 13 January. Despite Carrick’s good results and improved performances, United had maintained that they would not make any knee-jerk reactions and would only make an appointment after considering all suitable and available options.

But the job was evidently Carrick’s to lose, and things started falling into place after the football department recommended his appointment to the executive committee under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Reacting to his appointment, Carrick stressed the importance of looking forward and aiming to restore the club to its former glories.

Now, United have confirmed Carrick’s full coaching set-up.

Backroom team

United have released a statement saying, “Manchester United are pleased to confirm that Michael Carrick’s coaching team have also committed to the club for a further two years.”

“When Carrick first returned to the club back in January, he did so with assistants Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, Travis Binnion and Craig Mawson – all of whom are set to remain at the club.”

Holland boasts a wealth of experience drawn from his time in the England national team, Chelsea and more recently, Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos.

Woodgate and Carrick worked closely at Middlesbrough before moving together to Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Evans enjoyed two outstanding spells with United before assuming the role of loan and pathways manager. He briefly parted ways with the Red Devils, only to then return to join forces with Carrick.

Binnion, who coached United’s Under-18s and Under-21s, moved up to the first-team staff under Darren Fletcher’s interim spell and stayed on after Carrick’s appointment. Mawson has been at United as goalkeeping coach since 2019.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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