Home » Bruno Fernandes lands fresh honour as remarkable award streak continues

Bruno Fernandes lands fresh honour as remarkable award streak continues

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Fernandes


Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has added another personal award to his growing prize haul after a sensational season.

Honours pour in

Fernandes played a crucial role for United in the just-concluded 2025/26 season, helping the club to a third-place finish and Champions League football after a two-year absence.

Leading from the front, he contributed nine goals and a mind-boggling 21 assists in the Premier League.

Fernandes notched his 21st assist in the final game of the campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion. He delivered a sublime corner-kick ball for Patrick Dorgu, who headed it home to break the deadlock at the Amex Stadium.

In doing so, Fernandes surpassed Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne to become the player with the most assists in a single Premier League campaign.

After the final whistle at Brighton, he was presented with the Coca-Cola Playmaker of the Season award. Last weekend, he was also named the Premier League Player of the Season.

This is in addition to him picking up the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year, the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and United’s Players’ Player of the Year awards.

It has been a magical season for the Portugal international, who is also considered the favourite to claim the PFA Player of the Year prize.

On Wednesday, the Premier League confirmed that Fernandes successfully warded off competition to land the Player of the Matchweek for Matchweek 38.

Another day, another award

The 31-year-old has won the award for the sixth time this season, which is four more than any other player in the division.

On top of his assist for Dorgu vs. Brighton, Fernandes also got on the scoresheet with a stunninf finish past Bart Verbruggen.

It’s understood that the United skipper received 60 per cent of the fan vote for Matchweek 38.

The other nominees were Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Joao Palhinha (12 per cent), Arsenal winger Noni Madueke (nine per cent), Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins and Man Utd’s Dorgu (both six per cent), West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen (four per cent), and Sunderland’s Trai Hume (three per cent).

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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