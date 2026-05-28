Sesko, Dorgu and Mateus Fernandes named in WhoScored’s Under-23 PL team of the season



Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko are the latest Manchester United stars to be honoured for their brilliant performances last season.

Last weekend, another Premier League season drew to a close. The 2025-26 campaign is now history, and all eyes are turning to what the summer transfer window has to offer before we do it all again next season.

But even as we look forward, one cannot help but marvel at some of last season’s achievements.

United did not win the league, of course, but finishing third and returning Champions League football to Old Trafford is nonetheless some achievement. As inconsistent as this team was at the start of the season, not many could have imagined they would even reach the Champions League places.

Individual honours

That aside, the biggest joy of last season is probably the season Bruno Fernandes has had. The Portuguese magnifico shattered the single Premier League season assist record with 21, and his influence on the pitch was equally staggering; he created 133 chances, more than double any other Premier League player.

Rightfully, he was named the Premier League EA SPORTS Player of the Season, the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year, and also scooped the Golden Playmaker Award and The Athletic Player of the Year.

It is pleasing to see him honoured in such fashion. But what is even more pleasing is that other United players are also being recognised for their brilliant performances this season.

WhoScored today released their under-23 Premier League team of the season, and both Sesko and Dorgu earned their place in it.

WhoScored U23 Premier League team of the season

Sesko has had a brilliant debut season. For a player many tipped to be a big-money flop, the Slovenian international turned it around emphatically in the second half of the campaign. Ten goals in the calendar year, and the United summer 2025 signing was arguably one of the deadliest forwards after the winter break.

Eleven goals in 30 starts is a decent return for a debut season, and WhoScored’s inclusion only reinforces what many already suspected: he is one of the best young strikers in the division.

As for Dorgu, what a secret weapon he turned out to be. Handed a winger role, the Dane ended up being a massive hit. It was frustrating that he picked up an injury just when he was playing his best football in a United shirt, yet, despite missing the better part of the second half of the season, WhoScored still has him packaged as one of the finest young wingers in the Premier League.

His performances against Arsenal, Manchester City, and Brighton & Hove Albion clearly left a lasting impression.

U23 Premier League Team of the Season | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✨ pic.twitter.com/TorhyAtCG3 — WhoScored (@WhoScored) May 28, 2026

Mateus Fernandes best U-23 Premier League midfielder

Interestingly, that same lineup also includes exciting United midfield target Mateus Fernandes as one of the finest young midfielders in the division. Despite West Ham United’s struggles as a team, the Portuguese stood out and impressed throughout, and such an inclusion only emphasises why United want him so badly.

Reports suggest United are currently working on a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, but in a few weeks, they will turn their attention to Fernandes, who has eyes only for a move to Old Trafford.

Sesko, Dorgu, Fernandes, and Senne Lammens, if he wins the Premier League transfer of the season, will certainly have flown the Man United flag high. It only makes the anticipation for next season all the greater.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social