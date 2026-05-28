Marcus Rashford saga: United confident of earning a higher fee



Manchester United have plans to trim a significant amount of deadwood from their squad as Michael Carrick prepares for his first full season in charge.

All first-team players out on loan are expected to depart, with Rasmus Hojlund having already completed a permanent move to Napoli.

Trabzonspor and Besiktas are vying for Andre Onana’s signature, while there is plenty of interest in Jadon Sancho’s services.

The most complicated saga concerns Marcus Rashford. The Mancunian joined Barcelona on a season-long loan, with the Catalan club having the option to make his temporary stay permanent for only £26 million.

Marcus Rashford saga rumbles on

Most people would have thought it was a foregone conclusion, given the Englishman netted 14 times and registered the same number of assists as Barcelona won La Liga at a canter.

However, the Spanish giants seem to be more interested in completing a move for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, thereby jeopardising the United loanee’s chances of remaining in Spain.

🚨Barcelona’s move for Anthony Gordon not expected to directly impact any move for Marcus Rashford to return the club in a permanent move. Sources close to the situation believe Barcelona still financially able to activate the £26m option to buy Rashford.#mufc’s stance… pic.twitter.com/Y16flACKkP — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) May 28, 2026

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, the Camp Nou outfit have been employing various tactics to pressurise the 20-time English league champions into letting the forward go for a reduced fee.

From proposing another loan deal to requesting payment in instalments, Barcelona have tried every approach, but INEOS remain firm and have set a deadline of 15 June for triggering the buy option.

United standing firm

As reported by Sky Sports, United will not back down, and they remain confident of earning a higher fee from the Carrington graduate’s sale should Barcelona continue to dilly-dally.

“Barcelona’s move for Anthony Gordon not expected to directly impact any move for Marcus Rashford to return the club in a permanent move,” Sky journalist Danyal Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sources close to the situation believe Barcelona still financially able to activate the £26m option to buy Rashford.

“MUFC’s stance remains, they will not renegotiate with Barcelona over their fee / or consider another loan.

Contingency plans in place in case Barca avoid keeping Marcus Rashford

“Confidence they can sell higher elsewhere + remains expectation he leaves United permanently this summer & no reunion with Michael Carrick.”

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are among the teams keeping a close eye on developments.

It is clear that Marcus Rashford has no future at his parent club and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up once the window slams shut.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

