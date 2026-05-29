Christos Tzolis: Club Brugge wizard urged to join Man United

Christos Tzolis has been urged to sign for Manchester United amid growing interest from the Premier League in the Club Brugge winger.

On United’s Radar

Tzolis, 24, has enjoyed a stunning season in Belgium, racking up 22 goals and 29 assists in all competitions for the Blue and Blacks. Of these, 23 assists have come specifically in the Jupiler Pro League, meaning the Greece international has registered more than United’s record-breaking captain, Bruno Fernandes.

Tzolis is primarily a left-winger, which explains the admiration from Old Trafford, though he is capable of playing across the entire frontline.

United are understood to be targeting a left-sided forward, with RB Leipzig speedster Yan Diomande and Aston Villa talisman Morgan Rogers among the leading targets. Moves for either option will cost up to £100 million, however, forcing the Red Devils to consider cheaper alternatives.

Club Brugge do not want to lose their prized asset this summer, but there is growing acceptance of a departure given Europe’s biggest clubs are starting to show interest. A report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed the Belgian champions will demand a club-record fee, which is currently held by Ardon Jashari, who joined AC Milan for €36m (£31.2m) last summer.

United are joined in the hunt by Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea, while Serie A giants Juventus are also said to be exploring a deal. Even if the fee were to surpass Jashari’s, it would still be around a third of the price INEOS have been quoted for Diomande or Rogers.

“That level suits him”

Interestingly, Tzolis was asked directly about the interest in him from England’s elite by DAZN, with the winger pouring fuel on the fire of a big-money switch to M16 this summer.

“United could convince me. Such a massive club with so much history. It would be hard to say no to that,” he said with a rueful smile, while ruling out an option like Crystal Palace.

This prospect has now received further backing, with Belgian manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck describing a move to Old Trafford as an “excellent step” for Tzolis’ fledgling career.

“I hope he ends up in the Premier League. That level suits him,” the 62-year-old states. “Clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and certainly Liverpool would be an excellent step.”

Final Thoughts

INEOS certainly reaped the rewards of recruiting a highly-rated Belgian last summer, with Senne Lammens proving revelatory after his £18.1m capture from Royal Antwerp to bring stability between the sticks for United.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 32 39 8 - - 2,880' Jupiler Pro League 4 4 - - - 360' FA Cup 1 2 - - - 90' Total 37 45 8 - - 3,330'

Source: Transfermarkt.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was voted the signing of the season by The Athletic, proving the transition from the Jupiler Pro League to the Premier League is a jump that can be made successfully. Perhaps United will choose to dip back into that market for Belgium’s next outstanding product, even if this time there is a Mediterranean twist.

Featured image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social