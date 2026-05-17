Christos Tzolis: Why Man United want to sign Club Brugge star

Manchester United’s search for a new left winger has reportedly taken them to Belgium.

The club’s recruitment team wants to add an explosive attacker capable of providing width down the left flank. However, their dream target, Yan Diomande, is likely to be out of reach, with RB Leipzig demanding around €100 million for his transfer.

As such, United are thought to be on the hunt for a relatively cheaper alternative.

Manchester United set sights on Christos Tzolis

According to Belgian newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are keen on Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis.

It is suggested that the 24-year-old Greek winger appears destined to be the new record departure from Belgian football this summer.

The right-footed attacker, known for his blistering pace, has scored 19 goals and provided 24 assists this season across all competitions. To put that in comparison, Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has registered 21 assists.

The former Norwich City star is “whirling through” the Jupiler Pro League, beating teams on his own week by week.

Tzolis’s incredible return and performances have reportedly alerted Europe’s top clubs.

Manchester United make their move for Christos Tzolis

The newspaper claims Juventus, Aston Villa, and “especially” Manchester United have shown interest in recent weeks.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have allegedly made enquiries about Tzolis ahead of the summer.

It is understood Club Brugge intend to fetch a record-breaking fee for their talisman, who is ready to move on.

The Belgian giants want the Greek international to be the new record departure in the country, overtaking Ardon Jashari, who joined AC Milan for €36 million last summer. Any deal for the winger will have to be above that price.

Featured image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images

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