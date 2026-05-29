Andre Onana to decide his future as United receive attractive offer



Manchester United are expected to part ways with all their first-team players who spent last season out on loan.

Rasmus Hojlund has already agreed to remain at Napoli, while Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona move is under threat even though INEOS feel they can sell him to another bidder for a higher fee.

Andre Onana, who ended his loan spell with Trabzonspor on a high, has offers from two Turkish clubs.

His loan outfit are keen to extend his stay for one more season as they cannot hope to match the Red Devils’ valuation of the error-prone keeper.

Trabzonspor submit lucrative proposal for Andre Onana

With the Cameroonian‘s wages set to increase following United’s qualification for the Champions League, INEOS are well aware that not too many teams will come forward with a permanent offer.

This is why they are inclined to accept Trabzonspor’s offer provided they match the 30-year-old’s full wages.

Fotomac have revealed that the Turkish side have submitted their proposals, both to the “exceptional” keeper and United, and are awaiting their responses.

Interestingly, Andre Onana has asked for some time before committing, which is why the Claret-Blues are keeping backup options ready.

Andre Onana will take his time before deciding

The former United No.1 had dreams of resuscitating his Old Trafford career, but that chance has long slipped away following the heroics of Senne Lammens between the sticks.

“Trabzonspor, who want to keep Andre Onana, on loan from Manchester United last season, in their squad for the new season, have submitted official offers to both the English club and the player.

“The club will act according to the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s response, and they also have domestic goalkeeper alternatives on the table.

“Having submitted an official offer to Manchester United to re-loan the player, the Black Sea Storm has also offered the successful goalkeeper a contract with very attractive financial terms.

Getting Onana’s wages off the books will be a huge help

“Pleased with Trabzonspor’s persistent and serious approach, Andre Onana requested time to consider his future. He is expected to announce his final decision soon.”

Getting the former Inter Milan ace‘s wages off the books will be a huge help. Whether Besiktas jump ahead and hijack the deal remains to be seen.

With both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir set to leave, the 20-time English league champions are likely to bring in backup for Lammens once the window opens.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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