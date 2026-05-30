Latest rankings show where Man United sit among football’s richest clubs



Manchester United’s worldwide appeal, despite the absence of European football, has been reflected in the latest ranking of football’s richest clubs.

Football wealth rankings

Business news outlet Forbes have published their annual list of the world’s most valuable football clubs, and United have been named in third.

Forbes value the Red Devils at £5.35billion, which represents an increase on last year’s £4.9bn figure.

Real Madrid sit atop the list at £7.06bn. Meanwhile, Barcelona have climbed above United into second spot, boasting a valuation of £5.57bn.

However, unlike United, Barcelona and Madrid both played in the Champions League during the 2025/26 campaign. United were completely out of Europe, having finished in 15th place last term under Ruben Amorim and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

United recently released their financial results and confirmed an operating profit over the nine months to March 31, 2026 of £37.7m. That compares with a £3.2m operating loss in the same nine months of the previous year.

Michael Carrick’s side also announced earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for those nine months is £187.5m, which is up from £145.3m in the year prior.

The Premier League places six teams in the top 10 and 11 in the top 30. Liverpool are fourth at £4.61bn, and Paris Saint-Germain round out the top five with a £4.31bn valuation

Bayern Munich are sixth (£4.24bn), followed by Manchester City in seventh (£4.09bn), who have fallen from fifth in last year’s report. Arsenal (£4.01bn) take eighth, Chelsea (£3.12bn) ninth, and Tottenham (£2.23bn) sit 10th.

Make-or-break summer

Carrick’s appointment in the wake of Amorim’s sacking breathed life into United, driving them to a third-place finish and, with it, a place in next season’s Champions League.

United are preparing for an extremely busy summer window. Bolstering the midfield is the top priority, and Atalanta’s Ederson is said to be close to becoming the first signing in that role. Other names on the list include Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton.

The 20-time English champions are also on the hunt for a left-winger, a left-back and a striker, if Joshua Zirkzee departs.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are all looking vulnerable, which presents United with a genuine chance to close the gap and launch a serious Premier League title bid. The nature of their upcoming transfer window will be a major factor in determining whether they can do so.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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