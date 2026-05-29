Man United’s summer transfer budget could break club record

Manchester United’s improved financial position off the pitch could lead to record-breaking sums being spent to bolster the squad on it, according to new reports.

Upward Trend

In a long line of unpopular decisions made by INEOS since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became co-owner at Old Trafford, the brutal cost-cutting measures enacted over the past two years arguably top the list.

However, the Financial Times reveals United’s third quarter statement – which accounts for the period from July 2025 until the end of March 2026 – showed a “generated operating profit” of £37.7 million compared to a £3.2m loss last year.

Furthermore, the club confirmed £110m had been paid off their revolving credit facility over the past six weeks, which is “akin to a credit card” and essential to fund transfers.

“The Reds made payments of £50m on April 22, £20m on May 18, and £40m on May 27, leaving £250m to spend on the credit facility ahead of the summer transfer window, which opens on June 15,” the Manchester Evening News reports.

The “significant headroom” this creates on the credit facility, in conjunction with increased revenue and savings from INEOS’s cuts, puts United in a “strong financial position heading into the transfer window.”

Record-breaking sums

In theory, United could “spend close to £300m” this summer – an amount which would shatter the current record of around £215m – though the hierarchy are understood to be taking a “long-term view” on improving Michael Carrick’s squad. The 44-year-old Englishman has been confirmed as permanent head coach on a two-year deal after a successful interim spell.

Another important consideration is exits, with United confirming they had already received £31.36m for a player sale, which the BBC states is “assumed to be Rasmus Hojlund, whose permanent move to Napoli was triggered by their qualification for next season’s Champions League.”

The club will be hoping to add to this kitty with the departures of high-profile loanees like Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana, as well as Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Altay Bayindir and other fringe players in M16.

A £38m move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson is at an advanced stage, with the 26-year-old set to become the first recruit of the Carrick era. The coach is understood to have personally approved the Brazilian as a target.

The cost-effective deal also leaves a significant portion of the budget dedicated towards a “marquee” signing to replace Casemiro, whose contract expires next month and who has played his last match in a red shirt. A third midfielder will be targeted if Ugarte is sold.

Investment is also expected on the left-hand side, whether that be a winger or a fullback, and more experienced back-ups in goal and up front to support Senne Lammens and Benjamin Sesko respectively.

Final Thoughts

This summer will be a defining one for INEOS. There have been so many missteps during the first two years of their tenure that another significant one could prove decisive, particularly if the midfield rebuild is not smooth.

But the fact that the club’s financial state is in a healthy enough position to fund a potentially record-breaking window is a promising sign of more progress to come, both on and off the pitch.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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