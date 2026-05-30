Man United Women 4-0 Aston Villa Women: Match Report

Manchester United Women are enjoying their participation in the World Sevens Football tournament.

The Red Devils won their first game 5-4 against West Ham United.

In the second group match, United faced Aston Villa.

First half

Melvine Malard got Marc Skinner’s side off to the perfect start.

The Frenchwoman powered through the Villa defence and unleashed a fierce drive into the back of the net.

Julia Zigiotti almost doubled the lead when she skilfully beat the Villa defender, but her effort was parried onto the underside of the crossbar and went out of play.

Gabby George was also inches from adding to the total, but her lobbed effort just missed the goal.

Just before half-time, United did get a second when Gabby George’s ball across goal was turned in by Anna Sandberg.

Second half

The Red Devils’ domination continued in the second half as they combined to score a wonderful third goal.

Some nice, intricate passing involving Simi Awuju, Ellen Wangerheim and Ella Toone resulted in Millie Turner prodding in her initially saved effort. It was a great sign of a striker’s instinct from the big centre-back.

On 26 minutes, Jess Park marauded down the wing and fired in a spectacular strike to seal the victory for United.

Despite being from distance, the power and swerve of her effort left the Villa keeper with absolutely no chance of saving the shot.

The victory meant United headed into the last game with two wins from two and nine goals in two matches.

The upcoming fixture would be against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday evening.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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