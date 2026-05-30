Man United Women 8-2 Tottenham Women: Match Report

Manchester United Women won two from two in their opening World Sevens group games. A 5-4 win over West Ham and a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa put them on the right track for qualification for the semi-final.

On Friday evening, they took on Tottenham Hotspur Women in Brentford.

First half

Ellen Wangerheim’s lovely touch and pass set up Melvine Malard, who smashed the ball into the bottom corner to give the Red Devils the lead.

Malard then turned provider as her pass off the wing was excellently finished by Anna Sandberg, the Swedish full-back’s second of the competition. Elisabeth Terland then turned assist maker when her lay-off was taken by Jess Park, who showed great composure to fire past the Tottenham Hotspur keeper to make it 3-0.

Second half

United grabbed a fourth early on in the second half as Park dribbled past the Tottenham Hotspur defence and rifled an unstoppable drive into the net for her second of the evening.

Cathinka Tandberg found a consolation for Tottenham Hotspur when her effort crept under Phallon Tullis-Joyce. This only served to embolden United more, and they soon had their fifth.

Maya Le Tissier broke forward from the back and played in Lea Schuller, who calmly found the back of the net on the break. United then had their sixth when Terland broke forward and generously turned down a shot and laid the ball off to Julia Zigiotti, who had the easiest of tap-ins.

Le Tissier made it seven when she powered in a header from a free-kick.

Olivia Holdt grabbed a second for Tottenham Hotspur as she ran down the wing and prodded in a smart finish.

United would have the last word, though, in a pulsating tie when Park grabbed her hat-trick.

She was played in on goal and finished like a number nine to make it 8-2 to Marc Skinner’s rampant Reds.

The Red Devils topped the group with 17 goals scored, six conceded, and three wins from three.

Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in the first semi-final at 11:00 BST, while United will face Everton at 12:00 BST.

If United make it through, they will play the final at 14:30 BST.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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