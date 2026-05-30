Steve Holland: Man United coach is “genius” behind Michael Carrick

Manchester United assistant Steve Holland is a “genius” who has played a pivotal role in helping Michael Carrick steady a sinking ship at Old Trafford, according to a former colleague.

The Man Behind the Man

Holland, 56, is widely known in footballing circles as an outstanding coach, with meticulous attention to detail and a no-nonsense attitude. He has previously enjoyed success with the England national team, serving as Sir Gareth Southgate’s right-hand man during the Three Lions’ resurgence over the past eight years, reaching two finals and achieving the best tournament win ratio in the country’s history.

This was preceded by equally impressive spells at Chelsea, where he worked under Jose Mourinho, Rafael Benitez, Roberto Di Matteo and Antonio Conte, winning every major trophy on offer at club level.

When Holland left Stamford Bridge to join the England set-up, a crestfallen Conte said: “It’s a pity to lose him, I must be honest. He was helping me a lot.”

But the Stockport native, who is a boyhood United fan, has “deliberately avoided the spotlight” throughout his career, the Manchester Evening News reveals.

There are “only a handful of interviews” with Holland available online, as he prefers to do his talking on the training ground. However, those who have worked closely with him are as open as they are certain about his quality as a coach, and the importance his experience holds for a young manager like Carrick.

“He has an aura about him”

Speaking exclusively to the Manchester Evening News, Allan Russell – a coach with England who worked closely with Holland for four years – considers him a “genius”.

“He has an aura about him, because you know he could cut you down, and that’s not because he’s nasty, that’s just because he doesn’t take anyone’s b******. He is a genius. The way I work and coach now, 75 per cent of it is because of Steve Holland.

“The way he works to prepare sessions, to deliver sessions, to debrief sessions. The way he communicates with staff and communicates with players. Michael Carrick is so lucky, and he chose so wisely with Steve.

“He’s such a loyal, professional person, and his attention to detail… I remember when I first went into England, I saw Steve coaching. I thought, ‘How does this guy remember all this stuff on the training field?’.”

Carrick mirrors this assessment, having described Holland as a “very wise man” – with sporting director Jason Wilcox deserving credit for appointing a wily shepherd to help Carrick lead his new flock. The players are understood to be similarly impressed, with key figures like Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Casemiro and Harry Maguire all appreciative of Holland’s input, both on and off the pitch.

Maguire has credited him for drilling “basics” into the squad at Carrington, while Mount praises his “football brain”, concluding he is a “special person” with a “lot of experience” at the highest level, having previously worked with him at Cobham.

Final Thoughts

While Carrick deserves every bit of praise he has received over the past five months, having rescued the Red Devils from a painful nadir over a brutal winter and delivered Champions League football by spring, Holland has been there at every step of the journey with him.

United confirmed Carrick will remain in place on a two-year deal a few weeks ago. But, as importantly, his right-hand man has signed the exact same contract, offering stability and continuity in M16, two traits which the club have been desperately short of in recent years.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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