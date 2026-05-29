Marcus Rashford: Barcelona change their mind as INEOS made to fret



Manchester United have a huge problem to solve regarding the future of Marcus Rashford following developments at Barcelona.

The Mancunian appeared odds-on to complete a permanent move to the Camp Nou following an impressive campaign out on loan.

The United academy graduate notched 14 goals to his name and as many assists, helping the Blaugrana to the La Liga crown.

Manager Hansi Flick remains a fan, but Barca officials have been up to all sorts of tricks in order to avoid triggering the £26 million buy option.

Barcelona up to all sorts of tricks

Initially they asked the Red Devils to reduce their asking price, then enquired about another possible loan, and finally requested to pay the full amount in three instalments.

INEOS have stood firm so far and remain confident of earning a higher fee from a different suitor in case the Catalans fail to honour the agreement.

The problem is that the Englishman considers Barcelona his dream club and does not want to leave. However, he could be forced to following the addition of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

To make matters worse, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is reportedly closing in on a free transfer to the Spanish giants.

Marcus Rashford: dream set to shatter

With Julian Alvarez next on Barcelona’s radar, there seems to be no space in the squad for Marcus Rashford according to Spanish outlet RAC1.

“Once Anthony Gordon has been signed, all of Barça ‘s efforts will be focused on the incorporation of Julián Álvarez.

“Gordon is set to take Marcus Rashford’s place, but on improved footballing and financial terms. In terms of football, they see him as more intense defensively and in pressing — and very similar to what Raphinha brings — overall better than Rashford.

“And, financially, he occupies less space under the fair play rules because of how the amortisation will be spread and because he will have a lower salary.

INEOS have a problem on their hands

“Rashford is currently out of the club’s plans and his continuation would only be contemplated if the striker who is supposed to come to take the place left by Lewandowski does not arrive. This is seen as a very remote possibility.”

United will be hoping Bayern Munich or another suitor comes calling soon. With there being no chance of a return to Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford’s career remains in limbo.

The 20-time English league champions cannot afford to keep paying his increased wages following United’s qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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