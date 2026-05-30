Marcus Rashford: Premier League return will not please United



Manchester United will need to be resolve the future of Marcus Rashford one way or the other as Barcelona prepare to cut him loose.

After a fine loan campaign in which the Mancunian netted 14 times and registered as many assists and helped the Catalan giants to the La Liga crown, it was expected that Barca would trigger his buy option.

All they would need was a mere £26 million, far lower than his market value. However, the Camp Nou outfit have been trying to lowball the Red Devils for quite some time now.

From demanding another loan, to asking to pay the amount in instalments, to now hoping for a discount, Barcelona have been up to all sorts of tricks.

Barcelona seem to have moved on from Marcus Rashford

INEOS have stood firm thus far, believing they will earn more from a sale elsewhere should the Spanish giants choose to walk away from the agreement.

That could materialise, as Barcelona have signed Anthony Gordon, and are on the verge of bringing in Bernardo Silva on a free and Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

That leaves no room for the Englishman at the Blaugrana, and the 20-time English league champions are hoping for Bayern Munich to enter the fray.

Apart from the German giants, Arsenal have also been linked with a sensational move for the Carrington graduate.

Arsenal interested, INEOS would prefer not to do business

According to The Manchester Evening News, INEOS would prefer not to sell to a direct Premier League rival.

The versatile forward will be eager to prove United wrong, and they might be left with egg on their faces if he succeeds at the Emirates.

But given the circumstances, they might be forced to, but only if the Gunners submit an offer that cannot be refused.

“It feels like there’s a chance of Bayern Munich enquiring about Rashford now that Anthony Gordon is on his way to Barcelona. Bayern wanted to sign Gordon before Barca swooped for the Newcastle winger, so they are in the market for a left winger.

INEOS face a major conundrum

“Rashford needs to be realistic about his wage expectations to get a permanent move. His contract at United is worth £325,000 per week, but that deal was signed in the summer of 2023, following an impressive 30-goal campaign.

“Regarding Arsenal, United would not want to strengthen a Premier League rival, but an offer would be considered for the right money.”

Bayern Munich or even Paris Saint-Germain will be the preferred options, with Serie A sides unlikely to cough up the kind of money INEOS want.

Should the North London side pay above his market value, INEOS might be forced to take the money considering the England international is an academy product and his sale will count as pure profit. It will be interesting to see where Marcus Rashford lands up at the end of the window.

Feature image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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