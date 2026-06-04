Andre Onana: Club president hints they are ready to splash the cash for Man United keeper



Andre Onana to Trabzonspor looks like a deal we can anticipate, given the latest admissions from Turkey.

After an inconsistent spell at Manchester United and failing to live up to the hype across two seasons, INEOS made the ruthless call last summer to move on from Onana.

Signing a top goalkeeper became a priority and, fortunately, Senne Lammens arrived from Royal Antwerp on an £18.2 million deal.

Lammens’ arrival saw Onana sent out on loan, joining Turkish side Trabzonspor for the season.

Andre Onana impressed in Turkey

In Turkey, slowly but surely, Onana re-established himself, showing glimpses of the influence he had at Inter Milan before United snapped him up for around £47.2 million in the summer of 2023.

The Cameroonian keeper’s brilliance helped Trabzonspor pull off one of their most successful seasons, finishing third and earning a Europa League shot if they successfully navigate qualification.

No longer in United’s plans

Onana has certainly enjoyed a fine 2025-26 campaign, yet despite his resurgence, his future lies away from Manchester.

Lammens, named the Premier League transfer of the season, has proven a massive hit, bringing the breath of fresh air The Red Devils needed between the sticks and offering the kind of consistency Onana simply could not.

In truth, Lammens is now the present and future of United’s goalkeeping. Onana just needs to be moved on.

Transfer message sent

Interest in Onana’s services in Turkey is substantial, but while rivals anticipate challenging Trabzonspor for this transfer, their president stepped forward with a hint of just how difficult they will be to beat for Onana’s signature.

“We speak with Onana every day,” Ertugrul Dogan, the Trabzonspor president, said as per Futbol Arena.

“We won’t have any financial difficulties. We’ll make the necessary sacrifices. I don’t think we will experience any setbacks. But if we do, we will find another goalkeeper of the same quality.”

Dogan’s claims will be music to INEOS’ ears, coming fresh off the back of striking a £38 million deal to send Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli.

While the precise asking price for Onana remains unclear, Trabzonspor’s willingness to compromise is great news for all parties.

If only Barcelona showed the same resolve, agreeing to make sacrifices to get Marcus Rashford permanently on board after his brilliant campaign in Spain, it would be a dream summer for The 20-time English champions.

In the end, with Hojlund, Onana, and hopefully Rashford all potentially moving on, this could be a summer when United raise some eye-catching figures from sales, helping to assemble a formidable squad for Michael Carrick to build something special with.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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