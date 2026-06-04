Ayyoub Bouaddi: Arsenal’s plan to beat Man United to Lille starlet explained

Manchester United’s interest in LOSC Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi is under serious threat from Arsenal, according to the latest report.

Ligue 1 Starlet

Despite only turning 18 in October, Bouaddi has already established himself as a permanent fixture in Lille’s starting eleven this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

The French-born midfielder, who has chosen to represent Morocco and will play at the World Cup this month for the Atlas Lions, is an all-action dynamo capable of playing across a variety of roles.

Possessing a powerful 6’1″ frame, he has found no issues adapting to senior football in the most demanding area of the pitch. These physical qualities are paired with “elite” technique as well, making him one of the most highly-rated prospects in Europe, and the latest talent to emerge from Lille’s renowned academy.

It therefore makes sense for United to have registered interest, given they already struck a £52 million deal to sign Leny Yoro two years ago, another product from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The club are intent on revamping their midfield this summer, with Casemiro‘s contract set to expire and Manuel Ugarte available for sale.

A £35m deal has already been agreed for Ederson, Atalanta’s Brazilian enforcer, while talks are ongoing for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes.

But Bouaddi has long been on United’s radar, with scouts tracking his progress and delivering regular reports to the recruitment department. If Ugarte is sold, Bouaddi would be an outstanding replacement to pair alongside Kobbie Mainoo as a partnership for the future.

Arsenal strike first

The Red Devils are not alone in their admiration, however, with virtually every top side in Europe keeping tabs, though it is an old foe who is leading the charge. Fresh from securing their first Premier League title in 22 years, Arsenal are not resting on their laurels as they look to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Foot Africa claims the Gunners have identified Bouaddi as one of their “top priorities” this summer.

A £52m bid has been tabled, but immediately rejected by Lille, who are holding out for up to £60m for their prized asset. A strong showing at the World Cup would only serve to strengthen their negotiating position.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also understood to be in the mix, offering Les Dogues hope of a bidding war breaking out amongst Europe’s elite.

Final Thoughts

While Bouaddi has made a strong impression at Old Trafford, United’s budget will not be able to stretch to spending £60m on an 18-year-old prospect in midfield. If Arsenal have already faced rejection with a £52m bid, the chances of Bouaddi becoming a Red Devil this summer are next to nil.

Feature image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social