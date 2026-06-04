Lewis Hall: United told what they must do to sign Newcastle defender

Manchester United must dig deep into their pockets to get their preferred left-back target.

The left flank remains an area of concern for United, who struggled to consistently create width in the final third. A recent Athletic report suggested a new full-back seems more likely to arrive at Old Trafford than a winger.

There are only a handful of left-backs good enough to pose a genuine challenge to Luke Shaw for the starting spot, and it would take a significant effort to get such a deal over the line.

Manchester United keen on Lewis Hall

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are interested in Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall.

Hall has three years remaining on his contract with the Magpies, who are no longer in desperate need of sales following Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona.

It is understood that a deal for the 21-year-old Englishman would be difficult to complete, as Newcastle have insisted that he is not for sale.

However, the report states that “if his head could be turned, an offer of around £70million would have to be considered.”

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming that United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is a big admirer of the speedster and is pushing the club to look seriously at a deal.

At the end of the day, Hall is just a full-back and £70m is a lot of money for that area, irrespective of his immense potential.

Manchester United trailing Bayern Munich in Nathaniel Brown race

Eintracht Frankfurt’s attacking left-back Nathaniel Brown is another player on United’s radar.

However, earlier today, Sky Sports claimed that the Germany international has agreed to join Bayern Munich.

Bayern still have to find an agreement with Eintracht, who are thought to be demanding up to €60 million.

As such, there is still hope for United if they decide to meet the Bundesliga outfit’s asking price for Brown.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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