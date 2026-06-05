Home » Alejandro Balde: Why United could sign Barcelona star instead of Lewis Hall

Alejandro Balde: Why United could sign Barcelona star instead of Lewis Hall

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of Alejandro Balde

Manchester United are intensifying their search for a new left-back, with Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall emerging as their primary target.

However, Newcastle maintain that they do not wish to sell Hall, and it may require a bid in the region of £70 million to secure the Englishman’s services.

As a result, Jason Wilcox and company have reportedly also held talks regarding two other leading left-back targets. 

Manchester United make move for Alejandro Balde

According to TEAMtalk, extensive work has been ongoing behind the scenes at Manchester United on alternative targets, and two names have emerged prominently: Barcelona star Alejandro Balde and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown.

It is claimed that both players fit the exact profile Wilcox is seeking. Furthermore, head of recruitment Christopher Vivell has been particularly influential in discussions and is understood to have strongly advocated for both players internally.

United reportedly made enquiries regarding Balde earlier this year after learning he could become available in the summer. 

That situation remains “very much alive”, with Barcelona planning a significant squad overhaul. Balde is one of the players for whom they are willing to listen to offers.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is known for his explosive pace and dribbling ability. However, he has struggled with injury issues over the past 24 months or so.

Manchester United prepared to swoop in for Nathaniel Brown

Meanwhile, Brown has established himself as Germany’s first-choice left-back following a prolific Bundesliga campaign.

Bayern Munich are thought to be leading the race for the 22-year-old German, having held talks with both Brown and Frankfurt.

However, it is believed that a deal remains far from certain, as Frankfurt’s £55 million valuation is viewed as steep by Bayern.

The report adds that United have been “quick to position themselves and we understand contact has taken place with Brown and his representatives.”

Feature image Judit Cartiel via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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