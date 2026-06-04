Omar Berrada reveals United’s secret transfer plans for the summer



Manchester United have started off their summer business with a bang, agreeing a deal with Atalanta for their midfielder Ederson.

The Brazilian is likely to be the first of several arrivals, with INEOS keen on strengthening all across the pitch.

Unlike the Glazers, the new co-owners seem to be transparent when it comes to sharing the club’s transfer plans and CEO Omar Berrada sat down with the club’s media department to shed some light on what is in store.

Interestingly, the former City chief executive revealed that like the last summer, the Red Devils are likely to target Premier League-proven performers along with a few stars who are doing well in Europe.

What sort of players United will target revealed

Ederson fits the second category, while the likes of Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes, and Lewis Hall all belong to the first segment.

Like the last window, the 20-time English league champions will not delve into panic buys, nor will they pay over the odds for short-term fixes.

“I think the template for what we did last summer will be replicated. You always go into a window and you don’t know how you’re going to come out of it, but you have to be really prepared.

“You have to have a clear plan, you have to know exactly what positions you’re looking to strengthen and you also have to be prepared for any eventuality. There could be exits we’re not expecting, there could be opportunities in the market that perhaps weren’t there at the beginning of the window.

Plans in place but flexibility also needed

“So, we have to be ready, we have to be agile and flexible. But we have a clear plan. Jason Wilcox and his team are very well set up to execute that plan.

“I do think what we saw last season is a good way forward for us, which is we want a mix of experience and youth, we want a mix of players who have demonstrated they can perform in the Premier League and perhaps also players who are doing very well outside the Premier League.

“But we will always do it within our terms, ensuring that whatever decision we take is not just for the short term, but also for the long term.”

Another interesting point Omar Berrada mentioned was not allowing agents and players to dictate the market.

Change in approach under INEOS

Under the Glazers, United were well known for paying over the odds, including agent fees, which later was termed as the United tax. That has been abolished under INEOS.

The club CEO also praised the new-look transfer team’s approach, especially the use of data to pinpoint targets specific to their needs.

“We have to be really disciplined, it’s simple. We have a plan, we know what we can invest and we have to stick to that.

“In some cases, we may decide to make an investment knowing it’s the right thing for not just the next two or three years, but the next 10 years. But clearly, we need to stay very focused on what we’re trying to achieve.

Omar Berrada highlights growing utilisation of data

“It’s very important that you don’t let the market or the agents dictate what we should be doing.

“When I look at the football leadership team, plus the investment we’ve made in Michael Sansoni [director of data]’s team on the data side, we’re in pretty good shape and I think the quality of the decisions will continue to improve as the team settles and we continue investing in those areas.”

Hopefully, United can add two more midfielders, a striker along with new defensive recruits to hand Michael Carrick the best shot at success next term.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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