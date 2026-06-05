Aurelien Tchouameni: Man United’s hopes for Real Madrid star explained

Manchester United remain in the hunt for Aurelien Tchouameni despite Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s insistence that the defensive midfielder is not for sale, according to a new report.

Dream Target

The Red Devils are prioritising a ‘marquee’ signing to replace Casemiro, whose contract expires this month and who looks set to join Inter Miami after a resurgent final season in a red shirt.

A £39 million deal has already been struck for Atalanta dynamo Ederson, though the 26-year-old Brazilian is not necessarily seen as his compatriot’s successor, but rather as a versatile squad option for Michael Carrick.

United’s primary target has been Nottingham Forest and England star, Elliot Anderson. But the 23-year-old is leaning towards the blue half of Manchester, with INEOS considering the Tricky Trees’ asking price – well in excess of £100m – too expensive.

Tchouameni is a long-term target at Old Trafford, predating the current hierarchy, though the 26-year-old France international has many admirers in M16.

Recruitment director Christopher Vivell is said to be leading the charge for the Champions League-winning midfielder, with Fabrizio Romano claiming he is United’s “dream” signing this summer.

Initially, a pursuit appeared forlorn, given how important the Rouen native is for Los Blancos, with the player also understood to be happy in Madrid. However, a combination of an explosive fight with Federico Valverde, which saw the Uruguayan hospitalised, and Real’s interest in signing a new playmaker in midfield – Manchester City maestro Rodri is the leading target – has cast doubt over his future.

Perez, in the midst of running for re-election as Real’s president, has publicly stated both Tchouameni and Valverde “will stay”, despite their confrontation. But sources indicate an exit is still possible, given the state of flux currently unfolding at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Door Is Not Fully Closed

Tyrone Marshall (Manchester Evening News) claims Tchouameni could “remain one to watch” as a target for United as “some in Spain don’t believe the situation is necessarily closed.”

The Manchester-based reporter states there are a “lot of moving parts at the Bernabeu this summer”, with the election, the imminent arrival of Jose Mourinho should Perez win re-election, and the prospect of big-money sales to fund new recruits. The state of play right now will likely be a radically different one come July.

United have moved early to sign Ederson amid interest from other Italian sides, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. The Campo Grande native was seen as a market opportunity that had been on the radar for a long time, a cost-effective way to bolster midfield.

The next target on the agenda is West Ham starlet Mateus Fernandes, with talks already held for the 21-year-old Portugal international. The Hammers are demanding up to £80m, but well-placed sources indicate the expected price will be closer to the £60m mark.

This would leave Carrick with two outstanding young No.8s in Mainoo and M.Fernandes, a versatile enforcer in Ederson, and Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount jostling for the No.10 role. The elite No.6 that the club are desperate to add to their ranks would remain unfilled – but there is a growing sense United are prepared to bide their time.

Final Thoughts – Patience Is A Virtue

The World Cup kicks off next week, making the signing of any one of Europe’s best players even more difficult than it normally would be. The chaos which has engulfed the Bernabeu in recent months will settle over the next month, with the Spanish giant expected to be aggressive in the market.

Patience is a virtue; one United appear to be demonstrating in pursuit of Tchouameni, whose future with Real may look very different once France’s tournament in North America comes to an end. The fact that a price tag of around £70m has been suggested, when United’s other targets, like Anderson or Sandro Tonali, will cost £100m or more only strengthens the case.

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