Jarrod Bowen makes West Ham future clear as Man United circle

Manchester United are plotting a triple raid on east London with three West Ham United stars, including club captain Jarrod Bowen, in their crosshairs this summer.

Triple Threat

The Red Devils are finalising plans to overhaul Michael Carrick‘s squad, with the priority being a complete revamp in midfield as Casemiro will leave this month and Manuel Ugarte is up for sale.

A £38 million deal has already been struck for Atalanta dynamo Ederson, while talks are underway to make Mateus Fernandes – West Ham’s 21-year-old maestro – the second signing. The Hammers are demanding £80 million for the Portugal international, however, and growing interest from Europe’s elite may spark a bidding war that United are unable to win.

Defensive reinforcements are also on the agenda as the club looks to add another left-back to their ranks. Luke Shaw’s injury-free season will not be repeated next year if the 30-year-old Englishman is the only option in Carrick’s squad, given that Patrick Dorgu is expected to remain stationed further forward.

El Hadji Malick Diouf has enjoyed a fine maiden campaign in the Premier League after joining West Ham from Czech side Slavia Prague last summer. The Senegal international is one of the names on United’s list, with his combination of physical and technical traits seen as the “perfect profile” to complement Shaw.

However, INEOS are intent on adding more firepower to Carrick’s attack, despite spending over £200 million on a new attacking trident of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last year. The ineffective performances of Joshua Zirkzee will see the Dutch forward – a false nine in the truest sense – placed in the shop window, with a return to Serie A considered the most likely landing spot.

In his place, United want a more experienced No. 9, while another option on the wing is also desired – which has led Bowen to emerge as an unlikely target, given the 29-year-old England international is versatile enough to play right across the frontline.

Bowen makes his position clear

West Ham’s relegation will force a fire sale this summer, with over £100 million needed to be generated to deal with the descent into the Championship. This explains why their best players, such as Fernandes and Diouf, are being linked with exits.

And while Bowen has no shortage of suitors himself, with the Red Devils joined by Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United in their admiration of the Leominster native, he has issued a clear directive on his future in east London.

The Sun reveals Bowen has “stated his desire to get the Hammers back to the Premier League after their relegation.” This position is mirrored by the club, who have told his various suitors they “want to keep their captain” this summer.

West Ham may still be forced to sell Bowen if their financial situation demands it, but the direction of travel from player and club is that he will remain at the London Stadium, having done everything he could to keep Nuno Espirito Santo’s side up this season.

Jarrod Bowen Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 38 38 9 11 4 - 3,409' FA Cup 3 3 2 - - - 360' EFL Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' Total 42 42 11 12 4 - 3,859'

Final Thoughts

The fact that Bowen turns 30 in December made him a surprise option for United, given how INEOS have sought to move away from signing older players. However, his track record of goals in the Premier League is outstanding, particularly as it comes in a defensive side languishing near the bottom of the division.

His versatility, having played on both wings and as a striker for West Ham, was another plus, as are his leadership qualities in an increasingly ‘young’ dressing room at Old Trafford. However, it is his personality which is set to rule him out as a target due to his loyalty to his current club.

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