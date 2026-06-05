Alex Scott: Liverpool plot to hijack Man United’s move for Bournemouth star

Manchester United’s pursuit of Alex Scott is under threat as Liverpool prepare to enter the race for the 22-year-old midfield maestro, according to a new report.

Big changes at Anfield

In a twist that few saw coming, Liverpool decided to dismiss Arne Slot last weekend, despite having publicly backed him throughout a difficult campaign on Merseyside. A combination of poor form, internal divisions in the dressing room, and growing animosity from the fanbase left the American owners with no other choice but to relieve the Dutch manager of his duties.

However, another important factor was undoubtedly the availability of Andoni Iraola, fresh from overseeing the best season in AFC Bournemouth’s history. The Reds believe he is the perfect candidate to take charge at Anfield, possessing a personality and philosophy which mirror Jurgen Klopp’s.

The Spaniard was considered as a potential option for the Red Devils during INEOS’s extended review to settle on the long-term successor to Ruben Amorim. In the end, United’s hierarchy decided to stick with Michael Carrick, rewarding the interim boss with the permanent job.

But the confirmation of Iraola as Liverpool’s next head coach may quickly come back to haunt United, as he is already plotting a reunion with Scott, one of his protégés at the Vitality Stadium.

Iraola is pushing hard

The England under-21 international, who is currently training with the Three Lions ahead of the World Cup as a back-up, has enjoyed a superb season at the heart of Bournemouth’s side. While his stats do not jump off the page, he has been integral in implementing Iraola’s high-energy approach, predicated upon counter-pressing and forcing transitions, which has seen the Cherries qualify for Europe for the first time in their 127-year history.

Alex Scott 25/26 season stats

Matches played Goals Assists Mins played 39 4 1 3062

While this style of football can often resemble chaos, Scott’s technique and intelligence help bring calm to the storm of Bournemouth’s play. He is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, as well as being able to make penetrating passes between the lines.

But these technical gifts are balanced by an unrelenting engine and work rate out of possession – two prerequisites to play under Iraola. He is also understood to have an excellent attitude, as demonstrated by his humility in travelling with Thomas Tuchel’s squad, despite having missed out on an official call-up.

With United planning a major overhaul of their midfield unit this summer, it is little surprise Scott has emerged as a key target. Carrick is said to be a huge admirer of the former Bristol City star, having faced him many times in the Championship while manager of Middlesbrough.

United have held initial talks to gauge the viability of a deal, with Bournemouth so far failing in attempts to lock their midfielder down on a new contract.

However, Sports Boom reveals Iraola is already “plotting an ambitious move” to sign Scott, with the prospect of a reunion said to be a “significant advantage in the race for his signature.”

Bournemouth are “hopeful of reaching an agreement over a new deal”, and will not allow another one of their highly rated talents to leave the south coast “without a fight.” A price tag of £60m is understood to have been set.

Final Thoughts

Interest in Scott is not limited to the north-west of England, with both Arsenal and Chelsea also keeping tabs on the Guernsey native. If United are to strike a deal ahead of their rivals, sporting director Jason Wilcox will need to move quickly to agree terms with both the player and his club.

If not, Iraola’s desire to “stamp his mark” at Anfield will see Liverpool jump the queue and secure Scott’s signature before the INEOS chief gets the chance.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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