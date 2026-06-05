Home » Marc Skinner: United CEO Omar Berrada makes big call on manager’s future

Marc Skinner: United CEO Omar Berrada makes big call on manager’s future

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Marc Skinner

Manchester United Women started the season very well, qualifying for the Champions League.

Mixed fortunes

The Red Devils breezed through the league phase and Atletico Madrid to set up a quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich.

Unfortunately, they narrowly missed out 5-3 on aggregate and also lost their first ever League Cup final to Chelsea.

Sadly, they underperformed in the league and finished fourth, missing out on Champions League football next season.

Marc Skinner doubts

In fact, United won just one of their last ten matches and that was a last-gasp winner versus Everton.

As a result, there has been a significant amount of pressure on manager Marc Skinner and there have been reports that the club were not happy with him.

Skinner has come out fighting though in recent press conferences and defended his record at the club.

He has also stated that he is the right man for the job even though an increasing number of fans disagree with this assessment.

Omar Berrada backing

In a recent interview with Manchester United’s CEO, Omar Berrada, it was seemingly suggested that Skinner’s short-term future at the club was safe.

Despite not backing the manager outright, Berrada’s comments about the Women’s team suggested he would be a part of the future.

Speaking on the Inside Carrington Podcast through club media, Berrada commented, “overall we’ve seen the women’s team play champions league for the first time, did really well. We fell short in the WSL, we would have wanted to finish in the top three positions but we understand it’s difficult to compete on all fronts.”

Turning to the club’s future he exclaimed, “we’re very proud of what they achieved, now we need to continue working with Matt Johnson, Marc (Skinner) and others to see how we continue growing.”

United will need a big summer window and have reportedly reached an agreement with Spanish full-back Andrea Medina.

Nonetheless, there have been worrying rumours over the futures of stars such as Ella Toone, Elisabeth Terland and Melvine Malard, which will do little to appease fans’ concerns.

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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