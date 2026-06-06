Mark Bosnich: Former Man United keeper suffers bizarre injury

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has suffered a shock injury despite retiring over 15 years ago.

Career

The Australian first played for Manchester United in the 1990-1991 season before leaving for Sydney United, and then returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Bosnich spent seven seasons in Birmingham before returning to Old Trafford in 1999 to replace the legendary Peter Schmeichel.

He played 35 times in the 1999-2000 season as United retained the title but did not play at all for the club in 2000-2001 before being sold to Chelsea.

The keeper was famously called out by Sir Alex Ferguson for turning up to pre-season overweight.

Bosnich finally retired in 2009 while playing back in Australia for Sydney Olympic.

Post-playing career

The Australian has had a successful punditry career in his native country since retiring and is a regular on Fox Sports Australia.

Bosnich also had his health problems when he had to pull out of Champions League coverage work on Australian TV as he was rushed to hospital for surgery.

Another health incident

The Daily Beirut reports that Bosnich has once again needed to be rushed to surgery, but this time due to an injury.

It was reported that, “a ruptured quadricep has forced former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich to prepare for surgery after an injury sustained during a celebrity penalty shootout event held ahead of the World Cup.”

The article continues, “while playing as goalkeeper, Bosnich faced a penalty kick from former AFL executive Gillon McLachlan. Though he successfully saved the shot, Bosnich immediately cried out in pain and fell to the ground.”

The onlookers originally thought it was a joke and, whilst the Australian was able to stand, he moved to the sidelines and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

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