Lewis Hall: Newcastle star’s position on Man United move explained

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Lewis Hall after receiving encouragement that a deal is possible for the Newcastle United star, according to a new report.

Wing Wizard

The Red Devils are focusing on a major revamp in midfield this summer, as Casemiro will depart this month, while INEOS are prepared to cut their losses on Manuel Ugarte should a suitable offer arrive for the 25-year-old Uruguayan.

Reinforcements on the left-hand side are also expected, though the club are considering options at full-back and on the wing. A decision on the long-term future of Patrick Dorgu will significantly influence which position is prioritised.

Michael Carrick has utilised Dorgu as a winger to great success since taking the helm in January, with the 21-year-old Denmark international averaging a goal contribution every 71 minutes under him. If he remains in this more advanced role, offering a different profile to Matheus Cunha on the left, it will leave Luke Shaw as the only senior left-back at Carrick’s disposal.

United have identified Hall, 21, as a leading target to provide both competition to Shaw as well as a long-term successor to the 30-year-old Englishman. Sporting director Jason Wilcox is understood to be a huge fan of the youngster.

Hall is open to Old Trafford

Newcastle are desperate to keep hold of their left-back, having already lost Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for £70 million – a move which significantly impedes Marcus Rashford’s hopes of remaining in Catalonia.

A difficult campaign at St James’ Park, both on and off the pitch, has left the Magpies susceptible to raids for their best players, however. Midfield maestro Sandro Tonali, linked with a move to Arsenal and both Manchester clubs, is believed to be angling for an exit.

TEAMtalk now reveals Hall is also looking to leave Tyneside, with the England international understood to be open to joining the Red Devils this summer.

Sources indicate Hall is “keen on a move to Old Trafford” as he views it as a “significant step in his development”. The prospect of playing in the Champions League again also “greatly appeals.”

United have initiated positive contacts with his camp, though formal talks are yet to begin. INEOS are aware how difficult it will be to strike a deal with a major rival, but getting the player’s buy-in is a significant step.

Final Thoughts

As a young homegrown talent, with Premier League and Champions League pedigree, Hall ticks every box United’s hierarchy are looking for this summer. There are few better prospects at left-back in Europe not already plying their trade for an elite club.

If the Red Devils can pull off a blockbuster raid that strengthens Carrick’s squad while weakening Eddie Howe’s, it is almost a no-brainer of a signing, particularly as it would enable Dorgu to maintain his new lease of life further forward.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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