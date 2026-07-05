Ayyoub Bouaddi: Man United asked to set new transfer record to sign World Cup standout



After missing out on most of their defensive targets, Manchester United have now turned their attention to strengthening their central midfield, though few options remain.

One excellent option that could ease the frustration of missing out on targets such as Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson is Ayyoub Bouaddi. The Frenchman has long been on the Red Devils’ radar.

The 18-year-old Lille midfielder stands out as one of Europe’s most exciting emerging talents. Press-resistant and tactically intelligent, he dictates the tempo with ease and, moreover, carries himself with a maturity well beyond his years. It is little wonder he has caught the eye.

While some remain wary of the French league, feeling it is an easy one in which to shine, Bouaddi has gone on to prove with Morocco that he is every bit as good as advertised. He has been a revelation at the World Cup, with his dominance in the centre of the park instrumental to the African side’s brilliant run.

In the last few days, talk of a move to Old Trafford has returned in full swing, with United reportedly looking to press hard for the deal.

Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer warning sent

While there was a suggestion that a fee between £69 million and £86 million would be enough to sign him, Lille have sent a defiant message in response.

Lille chairman Olivier Létang, speaking about a potential sale of the midfielder, said, as quoted by The Standard:

“When I see Anderson move to Manchester City for £116m and Tonali to Tottenham for £100m, and they don’t have the potential for development that Ayyoub has because he possesses unique qualities. “I have a price in mind, and we’ll see what happens.”

Though it remains a mystery exactly how much Les Dogues will demand to let Bouaddi go, it is now obvious it will take £100 million plus to strike a deal.

Lille are in full control of the situation

Having signed a new deal at the end of last season, Bouaddi’s contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy does not expire until 2029. The Ligue 1 side hold all the leverage to hold out for what they want, with no pressure to sell.

If INEOS feel the teenage sensation is what their midfield needs right now, they may be forced to break their transfer record.

Paul Pogba‘s £89 million move was United’s record buy; the Frenchman may now be replaced by the Ligue 1 standout as the Red Devils’ record signing, should a deal for Bouaddi go through.

Featured image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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