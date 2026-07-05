Khephren Thuram: Juventus open door for Man United to land “young Pogba”



After missing out on key targets such as Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson, and with dream signing Aurelien Tchouameni seemingly unavailable, Manchester United may now opt to pursue lesser-known targets. Consequently, INEOS will have to rely heavily on scouting intelligence and hope they can secure a midfielder capable of making an impact at Old Trafford.

The Italian market, which has long been monitored by United, remains a key focus. Moreover, with Brazilian midfielder Ederson already arriving from Atalanta, one or two additional Serie A midfielders could yet join the Samba star at M16.

AS Roma’s Manu Kone has been linked, while speculation around Juventus’ Khephren Thuram simply refuses to fade.

Speaking of Thuram, whom analyst Ben Mattinson once dubbed a “young Paul Pogba”, Tuttosport are now making intriguing claims about his situation.

The Italian outlet reports that Juventus are pushing hard to sign free agent Franck Kessie.

Juventus ready to cash in on Khephren Thuram, with a Premier League sale preferred

To bring in Kessie, someone must make way. On that point, they explain:

“Juventus themselves must also take financial constraints into account, and there’s a need to trim down the midfield both numerically and financially.

“It’s no coincidence that work is underway in Turin these days to complete the sale of Khephren Thuram. In fact, the Frenchman is no longer considered unsellable, and Juventus is working hard to find him a place in the Premier League, where United, Liverpool, and Nottingham Forest have expressed interest.”

Apparently, offers in the region of £43 million would be enough for the Old Lady to part ways with the Frenchman.

Perfect for United, opens the door for a double midfield swoop

A dominant ball‑carrier with excellent defensive output, the 6’4″ midfielder could prove to be a brilliant under‑the‑radar signing for United if they act quickly and beat the competition. Furthermore, his profile aligns neatly with what United have lacked.

His ability to use his size, strength, and technical flair to shield the ball, beat pressure, and transition play from defence into the final third could inject the control and authority this United side has been craving. Additionally, his versatility would offer Michael Carrick more tactical flexibility.

With Thuram secured at that price, United could then pursue another smart addition, someone like Johan Manzambi or Kone, and still avoid spending more than the £85 million they were set to commit to a single midfielder. As a result, a double swoop becomes both financially viable and strategically sound.

Feature image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Meanwhile, you can follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social