Manchester United are considering signing a new attacker, despite the club prioritising midfield this summer.

In recent days, Crysencio Summerville has emerged as a leading target for United. However, last month, Sky Sports revealed that United have also shown interest in Lille winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Currently with Belgium at the World Cup, Fernandez-Pardo landed on United’s radar following an encouraging season in Ligue 1, during which he scored eight goals and provided five assists for Lille.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo eyeing Champions League club

Newcastle United are also in the market for a new winger, having already missed out on their priority target Víctor Munoz to Liverpool.

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle have “a reputation among rivals for identifying good players, and that is one of the reasons they are vulnerable to those clubs copying their homework.”

It is understood Newcastle like Matias Fernandez-Pardo a lot.

However, the Magpies may be pipped to another potential signing, as the Belgium international reportedly wants to play in the Champions League.

Newcastle, who finished 12th in the Premier League table last term, cannot offer European football to Fernandez-Pardo.

The Red Devils can; however, they are yet to make a concrete move for the 21-year-old.

Crysencio Summerville desperate to join Manchester United

United currently appear to be focusing on Summerville, who enjoyed a prolific World Cup with the Netherlands.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Summerville “only” wants to join United despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

It is believed the West Ham United winger sees United as the “ultimate destination, believing it’s the place where he can compete for the Champions League and the Premier League.”

Summerville might be better placed to seal a move to Old Trafford than Fernandez-Pardo due to his Premier League experience.

Featured image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social