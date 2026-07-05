Johan Manzambi: United need to overcome rivals to win the race



Manchester United might need to look beyond the Premier League as they search for the ideal successor to Casemiro.

Ederson has been signed from Serie A, but the Brazilian is seen more as a market opportunity rather than Michael Carrick’s solution to the void left by Casemiro.

The Red Devils have already missed out on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes due to the costs involved, while their pursuit of Alex Scott could potentially meet the same fate.

INEOS consider Aurélien Tchouaméni as their dream target, but Chelsea seem to be ahead in the race, while the Frenchman’s national and club teammate Eduardo Camavinga could be headed to the blue side of Manchester.

United forced to look beyond the Premier League

The cost of signing Ayyoub Bouaddi and Lille’s demands might prove to be a major obstacle, which is why fans should not be surprised to see United target a low-cost alternative.

Johan Manzambi of Switzerland has long been admired by INEOS with the Swiss star lighting up the World Cup currently.

The 20-year-old is extremely versatile, capable of playing in the middle of the park and even as a support striker. His keen eye for goal has been on display in the USA, with the wonderkid netting three times while also registering two assists so far.

It is well known that Carrick wants backup for Benjamin Sesko. The SC Freiburg ace could potentially solve both problems and is reportedly available for £60 million. However, The Daily Mail have claimed that Newcastle are leading the race for the midfield wonderkid.

United admire Johan Manzambi but Newcastle lead the race

“A deal for Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi is being discussed by Newcastle but progress has not been as swift as hoped. He is currently with his country at the World Cup.

“Manchester United are said to have a longstanding interest in the 20-year-old and Manzambi’s eye-catching performances in North America would not have helped.

“Newcastle have been told they are at the front of the queue and the numbers involved with the player and his club Freiburg should not be an issue, but they thought that about Munoz. Man United’s midfield priority is also Alex Scott of Bournemouth.”

Whether United go aggressively now and look to pip the Magpies remains to be seen. This dilly-dallying approach could see another quality option fall off the board.

Feature image Mattia Ozbot via Getty Images

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