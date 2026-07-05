Carlos Baleba: New price revealed as United set their own valuation



A long-term target of Manchester United has seen his price fall drastically, potentially handing INEOS a glorious opportunity to strike.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have been priced out of moves for three of their top targets — Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes.

United could meet the same fate if they keep pursuing Bournemouth’s Alex Scott. While the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Johan Manzambi are also on the club’s radar, it is well known that INEOS prefer Premier League-proven options.

Last summer, the 20-time English league champions tried their utmost best to try and land Carlos Baleba, only for Brighton & Hove Albion to slap a £100 million price tag on his head.

Carlos Baleba: New asking price revealed

Much has changed since then, with the Cameroonian struggling big time last season, which invariably means the Seagulls should ideally lower their valuation.

United have not pushed harder for the 22-year-old this time around as they fear Brighton will hold out for the same valuation, especially amid Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur’s record-breaking investments.

However, there is potentially some good news on that front. Turkish outlet SPORX have revealed that Galatasaray launched an initial enquiry for the Brighton No. 17, with the English side demanding £77 million to let their defensive midfielder depart.

The Turkish side are in no position to pay such an exorbitant sum, but United could potentially re-enter the race.

United have their own valuation in mind

Journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking on the Market Madness podcast, explained that INEOS valued Carlos Baleba at £75 million last summer.

And following the disappointing campaign he endured last time out, the three-time Champions League winners will look to pay well below £75 million this time out.

“You have Carlos Baleba who’s still there. If Man United revisit that deal, the player wants Manchester United. Terms were agreed with the player last summer, but it depends on if Man United want to rekindle that deal now they’ve missed out on other targets.

“It’s also contingent on Brighton not turning around and saying Elliot Anderson, £116 million, and so on, Mateus Fernandes, £85 million, and pointing to a number that starts with a one and has two zeros on it, because Man United’s valuation of Carlos Baleba last summer was £75 million.

With quality targets dwindling, United need to take a risk

“That was when Baleba was peak interest, peak form, now he’s coming off the back of a less consistent season, a couple of injuries, and Manchester United, if they were to go for Baleba, would want to pay less than they were willing to pay last summer. Brighton are always tough negotiators.”

United are not wrong in their valuation, but with top targets rapidly falling off the board, INEOS might need to gamble.

It is clear that Carlos Baleba only has eyes on a move to Old Trafford, and he might push Brighton to lower their asking price after missing out on his dream move last year. United will be banking on that as Michael Carrick looks to add as many as three new faces to his engine room.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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