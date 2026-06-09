Mateus Fernandes: United see West Ham ace as the next Declan Rice

Manchester United are planning a major midfield revamp, with Michael Carrick far from pleased with his current options.

A Paris Saint-Germain style rebuild is on the cards following Casemiro’s departure. Before leaving, the Brazilian had endorsed Ederson as his replacement.

Manuel Ugarte has failed to impress in his two years in England, and INEOS are keen to cut their losses.

Academy graduate Toby Collyer, who endured two injury-hit loan spells last season, is also expected to depart. This shows that the Red Devils need at least three new incomings.

Mateus Fernandes chase full of complications

The Atalanta ace has already been signed, with the 20-time English league champions now focusing their energies on landing Mateus Fernandes next.

The Portuguese ace would love to link up with Bruno Fernandes, whom he considers his idol, but West Ham’s price tag is proving to be a major obstacle.

Despite their relegation, the Hammers value the 21-year-old at £80 million and are in no rush to sell their talisman.

There is also the entry of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the race. Jose Mourinho is reportedly a fan, while the Champions League winners hold a special place in the former Southampton ace’s heart.

Why United are hellbent on Mateus Fernandes

Sky Sports have revealed that despite numerous roadblocks, INEOS are determined to push for the Portugal international as they feel he has the talent to emulate current Premier League superstar Declan Rice.

It is well known that former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to sign the Arsenal star during his time at the club, only for the Glazers not to back him in the market.

The repercussions of that decision can still be felt, and the current co-owners are determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“Manchester United are exploring a potential deal for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes. Sky Sports News understands West Ham value Fernandes at around £80m and are in no rush to sell the player. The Hammers signed the Portuguese midfielder for an initial fee of £38m last summer.

West Ham remain adamant, United refusing to bow down

“United are continuing to do background work on Fernandes as he is seen as a realistic deal after the Hammers’ relegation, with midfield remaining a priority for the club to strengthen this window.

“Decision makers inside the club believe Fernandes was one of the best young players in the Premier League last season and has the potential to become as good as Declan Rice.”

West Ham have not ruled out the possibility of Mateus Fernandes staying put, but knowing the financial implications of Championship football, it is almost certain that the midfielder will leave.

United have even offered the West Ham No. 18 the chance to succeed their club captain. They are hoping that such an opportunity will be hard to turn down. This saga is unlikely to see a resolution any time soon.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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