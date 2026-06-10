Man United target Nico Williams open to stunning PL transfer

Manchester United could hamper Arsenal’s transfer plans with a move for one of La Liga’s most exciting wingers.

Arsenal’s resilient defence carried them to their first Premier League title in more than two decades. However, Paris Saint-Germain showed them they still need a lot of work going forward to be considered an elite side.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal want reinforcements on the left side of their attack and Nico Williams has emerged as one of their preferred targets.

Manchester United in touch over Nico Williams

It is claimed that figures at Arsenal believe Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is among the select group of wide forwards on the market capable of genuinely improving Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The supremely quick winger, who is also an exceptional dribbler, was chased by Barcelona last summer. He snubbed the La Liga giants in favour of staying in Bilbao. The 23-year-old even signed an extraordinary 10-year contract.

However, after a difficult campaign in the Basque Country, Williams is “once again assessing his options” ahead of the summer.

TEAMtalk claims the Spain international is “open to transfer” and sources close to Williams have consistently relayed to Arsenal and other interested clubs that he “would be open to testing himself in the Premier League should the right opportunity arise.”

Manchester United are also in the mix. It is understood the Red Devils are being kept informed of Williams’ situation as his representatives continue to assess the market.

Manchester United open to signing new forward

The Spaniard has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons, but when fit, he is a handful for defenders. In 2024, Jose Mourinho snubbed Lamine Yamal and insisted he is “more of a Nico Williams fan”.

Earlier today, a Sky Sports report claimed that United could look to add a versatile forward this summer depending on the potential departure of Joshua Zirkzee.

It was suggested that the Premier League giants are monitoring Morgan Rogers, Iliman Ndiaye and Lille youngster Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Williams is arguably a more exciting attacker than the aforementioned names. However, questions marks over his fitness and the potential finances involved may prevent United from making a serious push for the Spaniard’s signature.

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