Kim Min-jae: Manchester United eyeing Bayern Munich defender

Manchester United last signed first-team-ready central defenders in the summer of 2024, with Matthijs de Ligt being the most high-profile addition.

De Ligt was signed from Bayern Munich in a deal worth an initial £38.6 million following the request of then manager Erik ten Hag, who was keen to reunite with his former Ajax star.

The Dutchman quickly adapted to the Premier League’s physicality and intensity, cementing himself as United’s most solid defender in his maiden season.

However, last season was a nightmare for him due to back injury issues. De Ligt missed the whole of the second half of the season and is yet to return to full fitness.

Manchester United interested in Kim Min-jae

Manchester United cannot risk going into a Champions League campaign with injury-prone defenders such as Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez. A report suggests the club’s recruitment team is keeping an eye on a centre-back who also happens to play for Bayern Munich.

According to Philipp Kessler of tz, Manchester United’s representatives have been watching Kim Min-jae for some time and will continue to watch him at the World Cup.

Kessler, however, underlines that nothing concrete has developed so far.

The 6ft 3in South Korean is a physically imposing defender who is equally calm in possession. He is also an exceptional carrier of the ball. Kim was the bedrock of the Napoli side that ended a three-decade Serie A title drought in Naples.

Juventus and several Turkish clubs are also keen on Kim, who is thought to be happy in Munich. However, he is not a guaranteed starter at the club.

Kim will begin his World Cup campaign against Czechia following a mixed season with Bayern. A solid tournament might convince the likes of United to step up their efforts later in the summer.

Bayern Munich willing to sign Marcus Rashford

England left winger Marcus Rashford will also be under the spotlight in the United States.

Barcelona remain reluctant to sign the United forward on a permanent basis. Meanwhile, Bayern are reportedly open to paying a considerable transfer fee for his services, but the Bundesliga giants do not want to meet his enormous wage demands.

However, things could change dramatically for Rashford if he manages to show his class on the biggest stage with the Three Lions.

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