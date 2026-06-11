Radek Vitek has his Man United fate sealed as INEOS make bold decision



Radek Vitek’s future at Manchester United may have just been sealed, according to reports.

After a brilliant loan spell in Austria at BW Linz during the 2024-25 season, Vitek was sent on a season-long loan to the Championship last season to further his development.

As it turned out, the United shot-stopper did just that, becoming a massive hit at Bristol City.

Radek Vitek was a revelation in the Championship

Signed to fill in for the Robins’ injured Max O’Leary, Vitek quickly made the number one jersey his own.

Subsequently, upon O’Leary’s return from injury, the Irishman was reduced to deputising for the Czech goalkeeper. Vitek impressed so consistently that even after missing a month of football midseason through injury, he came back and reclaimed his spot without hesitation.

O’Leary was eventually forced to leave midseason, leaving Vitek as the undisputed first choice between the sticks at Ashton Gate.

Ready for the Premier League

Watching his rise, many tipped the 22-year-old for a big 2026-27 season. Notably, Roy Hodgson went on record to say Vitek possesses all the attributes to become a great Premier League shot-stopper.

However, had Senne Lammens not been in the picture, the Czech Republic international could have had a genuine chance of claiming United’s number one jersey.

Yet, in reality, Lammens, like Vitek, enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 season, one that saw the Belgian named the Premier League transfer of the season and firmly cement his status as United’s undisputed first choice.

A Vitek-Lammens battle for the starting spot would have been fascinating, but according to Sky Sports, it is not happening.

Man United to cash in

The reputable UK outlet reports:

“A potential option to back up Lammens is not expected to include returning keeper Radek Vitek. Czech Republic age-group international Vitek had a successful loan spell at Bristol City last season, but is expected to continue his career elsewhere as United are set to cash in on the 22-year-old.”

Admittedly, the decision to offload Vitek is harsh, yet on reflection, it makes sense.

He would hardly have relished a backup role behind Lammens, and keeping two ambitious young goalkeepers at the club risked creating disharmony in the department.

Moreover, Lammens has proven he is the next great United goalkeeper, already drawing comparisons to David de Gea. The smart move is to back him fully, pairing him with an experienced deputy.

With both Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana expected to leave, the rumour mill is suggesting either Karl Darlow or Sam Johnstone could arrive to fill that supporting role.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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